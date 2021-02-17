Nation Politics 17 Feb 2021 Opposition spreading ...
Nation, Politics

Opposition spreading lies about controversial farm laws: Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANIMESH SINGH WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 17, 2021, 3:52 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2021, 11:23 am IST
The BJP leaders have been asked to spend at least 15-20 days 'on the ground' to check the 'flow of misinformation' over the laws
Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)
 Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws, said Mr.Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: As a controversy rages over the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly sharing a “toolkit” for the farmers’ agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Opposition of “spreading lies” about the three controversial farm laws.

Addressing a function after the virtual foundation stone laying of a statue of King Suheldev, seen as an icon by the “Rajbhar” (OBC) community, in Uttar Pradesh’s Baharaich district, 250 km from here, Mr Modi said the new farm laws would benefit marginal farmers the most.

 

“Lies are being spread that farmers will lose their lands owing to the new laws. The farmers have realised the new farm laws are for their benefit, and they are now exposing the lies of those opposing them,” he said.

The ruling BJP’s top brass, including home minister Amit Shah and party president J.P. Nadda, on Tuesday held a meeting of its leaders, MPs and MLAs, from the Jat and farmer-dominated areas of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan over the ongoing protests. Amid feedback reaching the BJP leadership that the Jat community, which is considered a strong votebank of the party, seems to be swerving because of the ongoing farmers’ protests, the BJP held this meeting and asked its leaders to “expose the conspiracy” behind the protests.

 

The party asked its leaders to reach out to the khaps, farmers and their families and explain how these protests are “political in nature” and “promoted” by the Left and how the Opposition is “misusing farmers”. The BJP leaders have been asked to spend at least 15-20 days “on the ground” to check the “flow of misinformation” over the laws and about the Modi government. The meeting was also attended by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party general secretaries Arun Singh and Bhupendra Yadav.

 

Mr Shah, it is learnt, told the party leaders that the Leftists are perturbed with the growing support of Mr Modi, the BJP and its ideology and the protests have nothing to do with farmers and are “political in nature.”

With the epicentre of the protests against the farm laws shifting from the Delhi-Haryana border to the Delhi-UP border and the perception that the protesters are mainly from Congress-ruled Punjab also diminishing, with hundreds of farmers, mostly western UP Jats, joining the protests at the Ghazipur border, the BJP decided to reach out to the Jat community. The Jats had strongly backed the BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which took place a few months after the Muzaffarnagar riots, and also during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

 

At the “virtual” function in UP earlier, meanwhile, Mr Modi in his 30-minute speech also accused previous governments of not honouring top leaders like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He said the history of India was not just what had been written by those with a “slave mentality”, and that it was imbibed by ordinary people through “lok gathas”, or folklore.

As the country enters the 75th year of its Independence, it was time to remember their contribution and take inspiration from them, he added.

 

...
Tags: farm laws, modi, flow of misinformation, farmers protest, jats swerving away from bjp, bjp leaders told to reach out to khaps farmers and their families on farmers protest


Latest From Nation

NDRF team carries out a rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

MP bus accident: 2 more bodies recovered as rescue operations resume

Bedi said she could say with a deep sense of satisfaction that during her tenure 'Team Raj Nivas diligently worked to serve larger public interest'. (PTI)

'Whatever done was a sacred duty,' says Kiran Bedi

Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that Ms Kiran Bedi will “cease to hold” the office of lieutenant-governor, but no reasons were given.

Bedi removed, MLAs quit ahead of RaGa's visit: Here's what is happening in Puducherry

Mayor of Hyderabad Gadwal Vijaylaxmi (Twitter@GadwalvijayaTRS)

Hyderabad Mayor prays for no rains for 5 years



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Toolkit case: Delhi police deny lapse in probe against activist Disha Ravi

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed Ms Ravi to speak to her family members over the phone for 15 minutes a day. — ANI file photo

Andhra Pradesh to go for phase-3 gram panchayat polls today

The authorities are complying with the Covid-19 protocol to screen the voters for temperature and ensure that they wear face mask and sanitize their hands before entering the polling station. — DC file photo

Bedi removed, MLAs quit ahead of RaGa's visit: Here's what is happening in Puducherry

Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that Ms Kiran Bedi will “cease to hold” the office of lieutenant-governor, but no reasons were given.

Trouble brews in Congress as one more MLA resigns ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Pondy visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference at AICC headquarters. (PTI)

India did not concede any territory to China in disengagement pact

Tanks pull back from the banks of Pangong Tso lake region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham