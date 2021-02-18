Nation Politics 17 Feb 2021 KCR not sincere in f ...
Nation, Politics

KCR not sincere in filling up 1.91 lakh vacancies: Uttam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 18, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2021, 8:57 am IST
The Constitutional body which conducts exams for recruitment to state services, is now headless with just two members
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Twitter@UttamTPCC)
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was not sincere towards filling up the over 1.91 lakh vacant posts in various departments of the state government.

The Nalgonda MP strongly condemned the Chief Minister for “deliberately delaying the process of filling up 1.91 lakh vacancies”, by one ploy or the other.

 

Mr Reddy said that the 11-member Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), a Constitutional body which conducts exams for recruitment to state services, is now headless with just two members. He further said that TSPSC Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani and three other members retired on December 17, 2020, on completion of their six-year term. Five other members had already retired. The TSPSC now has just two members, Prof Sailu and Krishna Reddy, and the latter’s term would be over on March 11.

Uttam Reddy said it was not possible for the TSPSC with just two members to issue job notifications or hold interviews. It could not adhere to quorum norms in the Commission meetings.

 

“The KCR government cannot appoint new members due to the model code of conduct, which is in effect due to MLC elections. Before the completion of these elections, the state will witness another bout of MCC in view of the Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections. It will be followed by elections to Khammam and Warangal municipal corporations. Therefore, the process of recruitment may not begin before six months,” he said.

Chief Minister Rao could have avoided this situation by appointing new members and a Chairman in December 2020 itself, he said.

 

 The Congress leader said that it was ridiculous on part of the Chief Minister to announce that the state government would recruit 50,000 people in different departments, despite knowing that the TSPSC was not fully functional.

“KCR made a fake promise only in view of MLC elections for two graduate constituencies. He is trying to mislead jobless youth once again with a promise of government jobs. However, educated youth have now realised that the TRS has been cheating them all along,” he said.

Uttam Reddy said that as per a report of the C.R. Biswal-headed Pay Revision Commission (PRC), as against a sanctioned strength of 491,304 in different departments, there are only 300,178 employees. “KCR must specify as to when and how existing vacancies of 191,126 would be filled?” he demanded.

 

 Mr Reddy slammed Minister K. T. Rama Rao for misleading jobless youth by saying that the government would soon give unemployment allowance of `3,016 per month.

“This promise was made by TRS in its manifesto for 2018 assembly elections. TRS should have implemented the promise immediately after coming to power for a second term in December 2018. Sensing that Graduates will punish TRS for non-fulfilment of this promise, KTR and other leaders are making false announcements,” he said.

The TPCC Chief demanded that the TRS government must immediately start giving an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 per month to nearly 30 lakh jobless youth of Telangana, including 19 lakh graduates who have registered themselves with the TSPSC.

 

He said the payment should be made with retrospective effect from January 2019.

Tags: telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), tpcc president n. uttam kumar reddy, chief minister k. chandrashekhar rao, telangana state public service commission (tspsc), kcr government, ghanta chakrapani, tspsc chairman ghanta chakrapani, 1.91 lakh vacant posts in various departments
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


