BJP gets Vaastu power to hoist saffron aura over Telangana

The BJP leaders are seeking more structural changes to the party office as part of preparations for a final onslaught against the TRS for the 2023 Assembly elections. (Photo:DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

Hyderabad: The BJP has added a new weapon in its arsenal in their fight against the TRS – good fortune that follows after ensuring compliance with Vaastu. The saffron party has decided to overhaul its office Vaastu set-up.

So strong is the belief that only Vaastu now lies between it and winning power in the state, that the party has urged seniors leaders to “change the entrance of the office” and “correct several other defects” in the layout of the office and make it compliant with Vaastu shastra.

After discussing with key leaders, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has decided to go ahead with the changes to the architectural and interiors setup of the state BJP office.

BJP’s current strategy is to continue its winning momentum, further strengthen the party rapidly in Telangana and make a successful bid for coming to power in next assembly elections. The party got trounced in the last Assembly elections and won a lone assembly seat out of 119 seats.

After the Assembly elections, the party’s previous president Dr K. Laxman too had pinned the defeat to “structural defects” in the state office building. At the time too, key leaders consulted prominent Vaastu pandits to suggest changes and alterations to the construction inside the office.

Jayahshankkaar, a prominent numerologist in Hyderabad, said that changes in Vastu will yield success, good health and prosperity, not only at the level of a residence, a party office, but also of cities, a state, or even an entire country.

Indian people believe in Karma. But it is not a matter of belief but a science of the universe. Whether people believe it or not, Karma plays out in life. It is a mathematically precise science, even if our understanding of it is partial, he said.

"Those people who believe in Vastu can get their properties, be it residence or office, checked by a qualified pundit, who can make right suggestions to remove the doshas (errors). The result shows and an impact is felt immediately, be it in personal life or the success of a political party," Jayahshankkaar added.

Several party offices have had their Vastu changed after they faced a defeat in elections. But after changing the Vastu of party offices and residences of leaders, they got good results.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao believes in Vastu and based on advise by Vastu Pandit Suddala Sudhakhar Teja, he had his properties corrected. Former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu got both his house and party office corrected for Vastu while in hibernation for a decade and returned to power for a stint as Chief Minister in AP.

Based on the directions of Vaastu pandits, the BJP party demolished the restrooms which were located at a “non-suitable place” and made other minor repairs on some windows and doors. After these changes, the BJP not only came to power across the country but also increased its stature in Telangana, won four Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections and put paid to TRS supremo’s plans to drive his car to Delhi.

Party leaders strongly believe that those results were partly possible because of Vaastu changes.

After the Lok Sabha elections, with the good Vaastu intact, the BJP won the Dubbaka by-poll and fared exceptionally well in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal elections. In GHMC elections the party rose to 47 corporators from the four existing divisions it held.

Bandi Sanjay, after taking charge as president of the state party unit, has given Vaastu of the party office due importance. The main door at the entrance of the office was closed permanently on recommendations of Vaastu experts. All leaders now, as per Vaastu directives, enter the office from a side door, which is northwards side of the building.

After changing the main entrance, the past president was elevated to the prestigious post of national president of the party OBC Morcha.

President Bandi Sanjay also changed his seating directions, as opposed to how Dr Laxman used to sit. The entrance to the office cellar was closed and a wall was built to block entry to the cellar. A wall, which is at Eshanyam (eastwards) was also slightly changed. The BJP office’s main door was almost closed. It is opened only sometimes when a large number of activists turn up at come.

It was actually after these changes that Bandi Sanjay made history, leading his party to a win in Dubbaka and a stellar performance in GHMC.

Party leaders are now convinced that powered by several factors like riding on a winning momentum, continuing anti-TRS sentiment in the state, a pro-BJP wave and good Vaastu, the party will win both the MLC elections as well as the Nagarjunasagar by-poll.

The lotus party leaders are seeking more structural changes to the party office as part of preparations for a final onslaught against the TRS for the 2023 Assembly elections.