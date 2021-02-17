Andhra Pradesh to provide free surgeries for hearing and speech impaired

The CM asserted that the goal of the government is to help people with disabilities and support them by offering ideal treatment. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to make Andhra Pradesh a leader in supporting people with hearing and speech impediments by provided them all possible treatment, including cochlear implant surgeries.

“AP is the first state to start this massive screening programme. Identify defects and perform surgeries as soon as possible,” he ordered.

Taking part in a review meeting on cochlear implants and deafness-free Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister suggested that a special programme for cochlear implants be developed similar to YSR Kanti Velugu. He asserted that the goal of the government is to help people with disabilities and support them by offering ideal treatment.

In this context, he discussed with officials measures taken in countries like the US, Britain and Australia towards rectifying deafness and mute disorders.

CM Jagan said that those identified in screening should have given a holistic treatment including surgeries.

He wanted newborns, infants and school children to be screened for early identification of hearing and speech impediments.

The Chief Minister said all government hospitals, including every teaching hospital in the state should be equipped to conduct cochlear implant surgeries. He also directed officials to take up awareness campaigns to educate public on these procedures.

Principal secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, chief adviser to CM Nilam Sawhney, CEO Arogyasri Dr. Mallikarjuna, and Dr. E. C. Vinay Kumar, secretary, Society to Aid the Hearing Impaired, were present at the review meeting.