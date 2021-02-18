1 crore plants, wishes from all mark KCR’s birthday

In response, the CM thanked all political leaders and prominent citizens for greeting him on his birthday. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Greetings poured in for Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday from all over the country on his birthday. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, DMK chief M.K. Stalin, Chief Ministers Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Biplab Kumar Deb (Assam), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), B.S. Yediyurappa (Karnataka), Bhupesh Bagel (Chattisgarh) and Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim), Governors Dr Tamilisai Sounderrajan (Telangana) and Bandaru Dattatreya (Himachal Pradesh), among others, conveyed their greetings and wished him a happy and healthy long life.

Ministers, MLAs and TRS leaders besides officials of various government departments participated in the plantation of one crore saplings as part of the ‘Koti Vrikshaarchana’ across the state and organised various social service activities.

Union ministers D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Arjun Munda, former AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, actors Mahesh Babu, Srikanth, Nitin and Vijay Devarakonda, UK Deputy High Commissioner for Telangana and AP Dr Andrew Fleming, U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad Joel Reifman. and a host of other prominent personalities greeted CM Chandrashekar Rao.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message in Telugu greeted the CM and prayed for his long and healthy life. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan in her greetings in Telugu wished him a very happy, healthy and long life.

Actor Chiranjeevi, while greeting Chief Minister Rao, said that everyone should participate in the Green India Challenge launched by J. Santosh Kumar and plant saplings as a gift to the Chief Minister. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari greeted Chief Minister Rao and wished him a good health and long life.

Other prominent people who wished the Chief Minister include Diya Kumari, Suniel Narang, Dr Pramod Sawant, Nitin Agarwal, N. Biren Singh, Speiphiu Rio and Diya Kumar,

Chief Minister’s son, minister and TRS party working president K. T. Rama Rao and daughter and MLC K. Kavitha also took to Twitter to express their feelings on their father’s birthday.

“To a warrior who fought against all odds to make Telangana state a reality... To a leader who was an awe-inspiring agitator & now a fabulous administrator... To a living legend who epitomises the word Visionary... To a man I am privileged to call my Father, #HappyBirthdayKCR Garu,” tweeted KTR (sic).

In response, the CM thanked all political leaders and prominent citizens for greeting him on his birthday. “I thank everyone who wished me on my birthday. I sincerely wish and want your love and affection to continue forever,” he said.

A gold saree of 2.5 kg was offered at a temple and prayers in places of worship of all major faiths on the occasion. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav offered special prayers and presented a gold saree of 2.5 kg to Goddess Yellamma at the Balkampet Temple. Talasani offered prayers at two temples, a dargah, a church and a gurdwara to pray for the TRS chief’s long life and health.

Special prayers were offered at the Ujjaini Mahakali temple, Ganesh temple, Wesley church in Secunderabad, dargah Yusufain in Nampally and at Gurudwara Saheb in Ameerpet.

TRS leaders also participated in the CM’s birthday celebrations at Jalavihar on Necklace Road, where a documentary on the life and times of Rao was aired. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held, in which several ministers participated.