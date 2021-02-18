Nation Politics 17 Feb 2021 1 crore plants, wish ...
Nation, Politics

1 crore plants, wishes from all mark KCR’s birthday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 18, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Ministers, MLAs and TRS leaders participated in the plantation of one crore saplings as part of the Koti Vrikshaarchana across the state
In response, the CM thanked all political leaders and prominent citizens for greeting him on his birthday. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)
 In response, the CM thanked all political leaders and prominent citizens for greeting him on his birthday. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Greetings poured in for Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday from all over the country on his birthday. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, DMK chief M.K. Stalin, Chief Ministers Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Biplab Kumar Deb (Assam), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), B.S. Yediyurappa (Karnataka), Bhupesh Bagel (Chattisgarh) and Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim), Governors Dr Tamilisai Sounderrajan (Telangana) and Bandaru Dattatreya (Himachal Pradesh), among others, conveyed their greetings and wished him a happy and healthy long life.

Ministers, MLAs and TRS leaders besides officials of various government departments participated in the plantation of one crore saplings as part of the ‘Koti Vrikshaarchana’ across the state and organised various social service activities.

 

Union ministers D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Arjun Munda, former AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, actors Mahesh Babu, Srikanth, Nitin and Vijay Devarakonda, UK Deputy High Commissioner for Telangana and AP Dr Andrew Fleming, U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad Joel Reifman. and a host of other prominent personalities greeted CM Chandrashekar Rao.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message in Telugu greeted the CM and prayed for his long and healthy life. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan in her greetings in Telugu wished him a very happy, healthy and long life.

 

Actor Chiranjeevi, while greeting Chief Minister Rao, said that everyone should participate in the Green India Challenge launched by J. Santosh Kumar and plant saplings as a gift to the Chief Minister. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari greeted Chief Minister Rao and wished him a good health and long life.

Other prominent people who wished the Chief Minister include Diya Kumari, Suniel Narang, Dr Pramod Sawant,  Nitin Agarwal, N. Biren Singh, Speiphiu Rio and Diya Kumar,

Chief Minister’s son, minister and TRS party working president K. T. Rama Rao and daughter and MLC K. Kavitha also took to Twitter to express their feelings on their father’s birthday.

 

“To a warrior who fought against all odds to make Telangana state a reality... To a leader who was an awe-inspiring agitator & now a fabulous administrator... To a living legend who epitomises the word Visionary... To a man I am privileged to call my Father, #HappyBirthdayKCR Garu,” tweeted KTR (sic).

In response, the CM thanked all political leaders and prominent citizens for greeting him on his birthday. “I thank everyone who wished me on my birthday. I sincerely wish and want your love and affection to continue forever,” he said.

 

A gold saree of 2.5 kg was offered at a temple and prayers in places of worship of all major faiths on the occasion. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav offered special prayers and presented a gold saree of 2.5 kg to Goddess Yellamma at the Balkampet Temple. Talasani offered prayers at two temples, a dargah, a church and a gurdwara to pray for the TRS chief’s long life and health.

Special prayers were offered at the Ujjaini Mahakali temple, Ganesh temple, Wesley church in Secunderabad, dargah Yusufain in Nampally and at Gurudwara Saheb in Ameerpet.

 

TRS leaders also participated in the CM’s birthday celebrations at Jalavihar on Necklace Road, where a documentary on the life and times of Rao was aired. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held, in which several ministers participated.

...
Tags: 1 crore planted across telangana, wishes from all mark kcr’s birthday, kcr birthday, koti vrikshaarchana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representatives of various employee unions from Vizag Steel Plant present a memorandum to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam Airport on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

No privatising VSP, Jagan assures unions

They came to Peddapalli to file a petition against politician Kunta Srinivas over a temple land dispute in their native place of Gunjapadugu village in Manthani mandal.

Lawyer couple murdered in broad daylight in Telangana

KCR ordered a massive land records purification drive in 2017, across Telangana, saying that existing records were rectified last in 1936, during the Nizam’s period and non-rectification in later years led to land disputes. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR’s dream to end land disputes remains unfulfilled

Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy (Twitter@revanth_anumula)

Revanth asks KCR to pass resolution opposing farm laws



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rs 100/litre petrol, PM faults predecessors

Modi said the nation is looking to build a natural gas pipeline grid to boost usage of the environment-friendly fuel that would help cut carbon emissions. (Photo:PTI)

Auspicious dates fixed for TTD’s Kalyanamastu

was successfully conducted in six phases between 2007 and 2011

Modi talks of Sri Lankan Tamils ahead of TN polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mk-1A to the Indian Army (Twitter@narendramodi)

TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to be sworn-in as Pondy Lt Governor on Thursday

Tamilisai Soundararajan receiving The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from The Hon'ble President of India (Twitter@@DrTamilisaiGuv)

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham