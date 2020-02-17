Nation Politics 17 Feb 2020 CAA resolution: DMK ...
Nation, Politics

CAA resolution: DMK walk out of TN Assembly

ANI
Published Feb 17, 2020, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2020, 3:26 pm IST
The Speaker has set a wrong example by denying us time to speak on a resolution against CAA, said MK Stalin
DMK chief MK Stalin (ANI photo)
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday staged a walkout from the State Assembly alleging that they had asked that a resolution be brought in the House against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but the Speaker did not allow it.

"The Speaker has set a wrong example by denying us time to speak on a resolution against CAA. Since there was no discussion on this issue in the Assembly before, it would not be wrong to have a discussion on it now," DMK chief MK Stalin told reporters outside the House.

 

The party further alleged that they are not satisfied with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's explanation over issues being discussed in the House.
"Washermanpet people have been protesting non-stop. It is a misleading campaign by Chief Minister Palaniswamy that protesters indulged in damaging government property. His explanation is not satisfactory, hence DMK walked out of the Assembly," Stalin said.

