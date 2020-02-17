Asaduddin Owaisi slams Mohan Bhagwat’s remark on protests

Hyderabad: President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi has taken serious exception to the statement of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat that “everyone is unhappy and agitating even after the increase in luxury”.

Mr Owaisi’s statement comes in response to reports that Mr Bhagwat, while speaking in Ahme-dabad on Saturday said that “despite manifold increase in material happiness, everyone in society is unhappy and continues to agitate”.

Mr Bhagwat had said that political parties which are not in power are agitating. Reacting to the statement of RSS chief, the MIM chief said, “Bhagwat should explain why people are agitating? Certainly, this opposition is not due to the country having become a $5 trillion economy.”

While attacking Mr Bhagwat’s statement on Twitter, Mr Owaisi said, “Welcome to the new India of 2020. It is very bad that even ideological parents of the BJP are not able to ignore the movement.”

The AIMIM president also tagged Union home minister Amit Shah in his tweet, and left a terse ‘?’ mark after the single word – right.

@asadowaisi Welcome to New India, 2020: it's so bad that even @BJP4India ’s ideological parent cannot ignore it anymore. Bhagwat should not stop here though, he should tell us WHY is everyone agitating? It’s definitely not because "5 million ton economy" has arrived, right @AmitShah ? (sic)