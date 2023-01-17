Ready to contest against Pawan Kalyan in next elections: Tollywood comedian Ali

TIRUPATI: Tollywood actor and AP electronic media adviser Mohammad Ali has expressed his readiness to take on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan if the YSRC high command favours it for the 2024 general elections.

The ace Tollywood comedian was chief guest at the Sankranti celebrations hosted by tourism minister RK Roja in Nagari on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Ali said while the party leadership was yet to make up its mind on whether he can contest in the elections, he is ready to contest from anywhere as proposed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

To a question whether he was willing to contest against his friend and JS chief Pawan Kalyan, Ali said he would do so if the CM so desired. “Movies, politics, and friendship are different. Even within a family, people vote for different parties. I have a friendship with Pawan, but politics is a different game," he stated.

Ali expressed confidence that the YSRC would win all the 175 assembly segments as the people of all ages see the CM as their own kin. “They benefit a lot from the government's welfare schemes.”

He exuded confidence that tourism minister and Nagari MLA, Roja, would retain her assembly seat with a thumping majority in the next elections.