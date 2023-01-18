Our vigour renewed, says Bandi after addressing BJP national executives

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the two-day national executive meeting in New Delhi, said that the party would form the next government in Telangana “with inspiration drawn from Modi”.

In a brief chat with reporters after the meeting, Sanjay said that the Prime Minister took note of the Praja Sangrama Yatra and suggested that other state units of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should look to hold similar programmes. “The Prime Minister complimented BJP workers in Telangana, as well as the people, for supporting the Praja Sangrama Yatra. He said the next 400 days are crucial and called on the party to work for BJP's success in the coming elections.”

On Monday, Bandi Sanjay was called by Modi to address the executive meeting about his yatra. Even as he started speaking in Hindi, the Prime Minister suggested that he speak in Telugu. He praised Sanjay after his speech and told the meeting that “the BJP should live up to the faith people are placing in the party in Telangana”.

Later, tweeting about his experience, Sanjay said: “truly humbled by warmth and graciousness towards me throughout the meeting.”

He said that under J.P. Nadda’s leadership and Modi and Amit Shah’s guidance, a “double engine government will form in Telangana.”

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy told reporters after the meeting that while Modi called on party workers to strengthen the party, he also told them to reach out to people and encourage public participation in ensuring rapid progress of the country.

Reddy said the party meeting took several crucial decisions, and also decided that it will head into elections in nine states this year, and the Parliamentary elections next year under J.P. Nadda’s leadership. “The Prime Minister stressed ‘Amrit Kaal’, the period left before India turns 100 in 2047, and made it clear that it did not matter who the Prime Minister will be in the years to come, but what matters is everyone joins in the efforts to make India the best country,” Kishan Reddy said.

On the emergence of the BRS, Kishan Reddy said everyone in the country has a right to launch a political party, but those who trample on the needs and wishes of the people will be taught a fitting lesson by the people.

“The people of Telangana have no faith in the Kalvakuntla family. This is the family that looted the state and now is seeking to do the same across the country,” he said.