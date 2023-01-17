  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 17 Jan 2023 Man attempts to hug ...
Nation, Politics

Man attempts to hug Rahul Gandhi during Bhart Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 17, 2023, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2023, 1:35 pm IST
In a video of the incident, the man wearing a jacket could be seen rushing towards the Congress MP and trying to embrace him. However, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party workers accompanying Gandhi stopped him and pushed him away. — Twitter/ANI
 In a video of the incident, the man wearing a jacket could be seen rushing towards the Congress MP and trying to embrace him. However, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party workers accompanying Gandhi stopped him and pushed him away. — Twitter/ANI

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): A man rushed towards Rahul Gandhi and tried to hug him during the Bharat Jodo yatra here on Tuesday but was pushed away by Congress leaders accompanying him.

However, police said it was not a breach of security.

In a video of the incident, the man wearing a jacket could be seen rushing towards the Congress MP and trying to embrace him. However, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party workers accompanying Gandhi stopped him and pushed him away.

The Congress had last month written to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging "security breaches" during the Yatra in the national capital and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Gandhi and others taking part in the yatra.

Dismissing the allegations, the government had said "full" security arrangements were made for Gandhi in accordance with laid-down guidelines but he himself "violated" security protocols 113 times since 2020.

The Yatra resumed from Tanda here Tuesday morning as part of its Punjab leg, amid biting cold conditions.The march will halt for the night at Mukerian.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

It has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

On Saturday, the march was suspended for 24 hours in view of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary death. The MP had suffered a cardiac arrest during the yatra. The march had resumed on Sunday afternoon in Jalandhar.

The Punjab leg of the march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. The yatra took a break on Friday in view of Lohri festival.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra, man hug rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra punjab
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

What are PM, FM hiding: Cong on Union minister's 'recession' remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to inaugurate 2nd phase of 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' on Jan 18

The scooter rider identified as Sahil, hit Muthappa's SUV from behind, and when he attempted to question the former, he tried to escape. (Photo By Arrangement)

Elderly man dragged on road by scooter-borne youth fleeing after accident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a media briefing amid the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Gaunspur village in Hoshiarpur district, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

BJP, RSS captured all institutions in country: Rahul Gandhi



MOST POPULAR

 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nine poll-bound states on BJP's cross hairs this year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by party leaders as he arrives for the BJP National Executive meeting, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI)

BJP's two day long national executive meet to begin from Monday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

Crucial BJP national meet in Delhi, plans for Telangana on the cards

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting. (Photo: PTI)

CPI(M), Congress to jointly contest Tripura elections

AICC general secretary Ajoy Kumar
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->