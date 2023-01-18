Khammam draped in pink as CM prepares for fierce battle against Centre

The first-ever public meeting of the BRS, called ‘Bharat Garjana’, is expected to draw five lakh people, according to the party leadership. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: As the ruling BRS is all geared up to hold its first massive public meeting on Wednesday, Khammam, the venue, is draped in pink flags, banners, hoardings, and flexis proclaiming party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as 'Desh ka netha'.

Huge cut-outs and hoardings of Chandrasekhar Rao along with the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Kerala — Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Pinarayi Vijayan — and Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav, CPI national general secretary D. Raja have been put up at several places in the district.

All eyes will be on Chandrashekar Rao's speech at the public meeting, which will be attended by the CMs of three states and a select group of other national leaders.

In preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rao is expected to announce the party's agenda and roadmap for the national politics, with the slogan ‘Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’, and how he plans to bring together like-minded parties to unseat the BJP at the Centre.

With the Chandrashekar Rao banners, the BRS is making it clear that the party president is preparing for a fierce battle against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. Rao will arrive at Khammam with the three CMs and other leaders in two helicopters from Hyderabad after performing a special puja at the Yadadri temple.

The rank and file of BRS are determined to surpass all records for crowd engagement by mobilising more than five lakh people for the public meeting. A record-breaking 2.5 lakh people attended the first public meeting of the TRS, dubbed 'Simha Garjana', in Karimnagar two weeks after the party's founding in April 2001.

Leaders and cadre of the TRS are optimistic that Bharat Garjana would propel the BRS to power in the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, just like Simha Garjana which helped the TRS to achieve its objective of statehood for Telangana and winning two consecutive elections in the new state.

Led by finance minister T.Harish Rao, all the ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, of undivided Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts are camping in Khammam for nearly a weeks to mobilise five lakh people from the 13 Assembly constituencies. BRS Andhra Pradesh unit leaders were roped in to mobilise people from Vijayawada, Guntur and other areas bordering Khammam.

Kejriwal, Mann, Vijayan and Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Hyderabad late on Tuesday to take part in the meeting. Home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali received the Delhi and Punjab CMs, at the Begumpet airport, R&B minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy received the Kerala CM at Shamshabad airport and minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav received Akhilesh Yadav at the Begumpet airport.