  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 17 Jan 2023 Khammam draped in pi ...
Nation, Politics

Khammam draped in pink as CM prepares for fierce battle against Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 18, 2023, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2023, 12:13 am IST
The first-ever public meeting of the BRS, called ‘Bharat Garjana’, is expected to draw five lakh people, according to the party leadership. (DC Image)
 The first-ever public meeting of the BRS, called ‘Bharat Garjana’, is expected to draw five lakh people, according to the party leadership. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: As the ruling BRS is all geared up to hold its first massive public meeting on Wednesday, Khammam, the venue, is draped in pink flags, banners, hoardings, and flexis proclaiming party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as 'Desh ka netha'.

Huge cut-outs and hoardings of Chandrasekhar Rao along with the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Kerala  — Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Pinarayi Vijayan — and Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav, CPI national general secretary D. Raja have been put up at several places in the district.

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Pinarayi Vijayan and Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav, CPI national general secretary D. Raja will attend the public meeting. (Photo: DC)

All eyes will be on Chandrashekar Rao's speech at the public meeting, which will be attended by the CMs of three states and a select group of other national leaders.

In preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rao is expected to announce the party's agenda and roadmap for the national politics, with the slogan ‘Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’, and how he plans to bring together like-minded parties to unseat the BJP at the Centre.

With the Chandrashekar Rao banners, the BRS is making it clear that the party president is preparing for a fierce battle against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. Rao will arrive at Khammam with the three CMs and other leaders in two helicopters from Hyderabad after performing a special puja at the Yadadri temple.

The rank and file of BRS are determined to surpass all records for crowd engagement by mobilising more than five lakh people for the public meeting. A record-breaking 2.5 lakh people attended the first public meeting of the TRS, dubbed 'Simha Garjana', in Karimnagar two weeks after the party's founding in April 2001.

The first-ever public meeting of the BRS, called ‘Bharat Garjana’, is expected to draw five lakh people, according to the party leadership.

Leaders and cadre of the TRS are optimistic that Bharat Garjana would propel the BRS to power in the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, just like Simha Garjana which helped the TRS to achieve its objective of statehood for Telangana and winning two consecutive elections in the new state.

Led by finance minister T.Harish Rao, all the ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, of undivided Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts are camping in Khammam for nearly a weeks to mobilise five lakh people from the 13 Assembly constituencies. BRS Andhra Pradesh unit leaders were roped in to mobilise people from Vijayawada, Guntur and other areas bordering Khammam.

Kejriwal, Mann, Vijayan and Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Hyderabad late on Tuesday to take part in the meeting. Home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali received the Delhi and Punjab CMs, at the Begumpet airport, R&B minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy received the Kerala CM at Shamshabad airport and minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav received Akhilesh Yadav at the Begumpet airport.

...
Tags: bharat rashtra samiti (brs), khammam, telangana state chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, delhi news, punjab news, kerala news, chief minister arvind kejriwal, punjab chief minister bhagwant mann, chief minister pinarayi vijayan, samajwadi party, samajwadi party chief akhilesh yadav, d. raja, national leaders, national politics, 2024 lok sabha elections, bharatiya janata party (bjp), hyderabad news, special pujas, yadadri temple, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), simha garjana, t.harish rao, finance minister harish rao, khammam district, warangal district, nalgonda district, andhra pradesh news, ap news, vijayawada news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prince Azmet Jah. (By Arrangement)

Photographer and filmmaker son Azmet will succeed Mukarram Jah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda arrives for the second day of BJP's National Executive Meet, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (PTI)

Best era coming, connect with all, Modi tells cadre

BRS MLA Dr S. Sanjay Kumar speaks to women of Narsingapur who staged a dharna in front of his house demanding the suspension of the draft master plan in Jagtial district on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Protests against master plan intensifies in Kamareddy, Jagtial 

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay addresses the executive meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Our vigour renewed, says Bandi after addressing BJP national executives



MOST POPULAR

 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shah to visit Adilabad, Peddapalli on Jan. 28

Amit Shah is launching the Yojana for Adilabad and Peddapalli Parliament constituencies in a single day. (File photo: PTI)

Crucial BJP national meet in Delhi, plans for Telangana on the cards

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting. (Photo: PTI)

MP Santokh Chaudhary suffers cardiac arrest during Bharat Jodo Yatra, dies

A file photo of Santokh Chaudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar, who died after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday. (Image: Lok Sabha)

BJP's two day long national executive meet to begin from Monday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav passes away

Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->