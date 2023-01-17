  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 17 Jan 2023 BJP seeks White Pape ...
Nation, Politics

BJP seeks White Paper on Miyapur land deals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 17, 2023, 11:37 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2023, 7:39 am IST
M. Raghunandan Rao. (Twitter)
 M. Raghunandan Rao. (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: BJP Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday questioned the K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government why it allowed an Andhra Pradesh realtor —Thota Chandrashekar, who is currently the AP president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi —to sell 40 acres of prime land worth thousands of crores in Miyapur.

The BJP MLA alleged that the land sale was a "quid pro quo" by the CM in exchange for the BRS AP president paying for the party’s Khammam public meeting and using the proceeds from the land deal to fund the party in the 2023 Assembly elections. Each of the four acres in Survey No. 78 of Miyapur is worth Rs 100 crore, he claimed.

“This is a Rs. 4,000 crore scam, allowed under the supervision of former Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with the blessings of the Chief Minister. Thota Chandrashekar was allowed to have a free run because there is an underhand deal between him and the Telangana Chief Minister who is seeking to use this ill-gotten wealth to fund his party in the coming elections in the state,” Raghunandan Rao alleged.

The BJP MLA cited a precedent in which the Ranga Reddy district collector Amoy Kumar precluded the sale of an eight-acre plot, also in Miyapur, that was allowed to be sold by a company with which Sukesh Gupta, the owner of BRS Jewellers, had mortgaged the land.

Raghunandan Rao claimed that this precedent did not apply to Thota Chandrashekar. The company in the Mukesh Gupta case had approached the Telangana High Court seeking permission to sell the land to recoup the money given to Gupta, who mortgaged the land with them. Although the court had allowed it, the Ranga Reddy collector objected and challenged the High Court's decision in a special leave petition.

 When the same sequence of events occurred with land that was purportedly held by Thota Chandrashekar, who also went to court and was granted permission to sell the land, the district collector allegedly did nothing, the BJP MLA alleged.

“By no means do we claim that the events surrounding the land deal that Sukesh Gupta entered into were correct. But when the district collector can object to the outcome in that case, why act differently now? Law must be the same in both instances. The Chief Minister and Ranga Reddy collector have to explain these different standards,” he remarked while demanding a White Paper from the government on the Miyapur land deals.

He stated that the BJP would pursue legal recourse on its own in this matter if the state government does not take action to prevent Thota Chandrashekar from profiting through the sale of the 40 acres of land he has questionable ownership over.

...
Tags: m. raghunandan rao, k. chandrasekhar rao, andhra pradesh, bharat rashtra samithi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath has resigned from the party (Twitter/@DeepikaSRajawat)

J-K Congress spokesperson resigns ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar addresses at the 1st Health Working Group meeting under G20 India presidency, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Need to build resilient health system: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Modi govt doesn't make policies to please people unlike those in past: Amit Shah

Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel addresses a press conference over Meghalaya Legislative Assembly elections, in Shillong. (PTI)

EC to announce schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls



MOST POPULAR

 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Best era coming, connect with all, Modi tells cadre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda arrives for the second day of BJP's National Executive Meet, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (PTI)

Shah to visit Adilabad, Peddapalli on Jan. 28

Amit Shah is launching the Yojana for Adilabad and Peddapalli Parliament constituencies in a single day. (File photo: PTI)

Crucial BJP national meet in Delhi, plans for Telangana on the cards

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting. (Photo: PTI)

MP Santokh Chaudhary suffers cardiac arrest during Bharat Jodo Yatra, dies

A file photo of Santokh Chaudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar, who died after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday. (Image: Lok Sabha)

BJP's two day long national executive meet to begin from Monday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->