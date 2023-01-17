  
Shah to visit Adilabad, Peddapalli on Jan. 28

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 17, 2023, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2023, 11:49 pm IST
Amit Shah is launching the Yojana for Adilabad and Peddapalli Parliament constituencies in a single day. (File photo: PTI)
Adilabad: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Adilabad and Peddapalli Lok Sabha segments as part of the Parliament Pravas Yojana on January 28 and address a public meeting. Sources said that senior BJP leaders will continue to visit the two segments each month as part of the programme.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao said that Shah would will interact with the booth committee presidents and Shakthi Kedra leaders of the Peddapalli Parliament constituency in the morning at Mancherial.

Later in the afternoon, Shah is likely to visit historical Jodeghat, where Adivasi leader Kumaram Bheem died while fighting the Nizam forces in the 1940s.

Sources said that BJP ticket aspirants had requested that the meeting be held in Adilabad town, Utnoor, Indravelli and Jainoor. The local leaders, citing previous meetings in Nirmal and Adilabad towns, want the meeting at a new place where they can mobilise large numbers of tribals for the meeting.

Party sources said the BJP national leadership had identified 164 Parliament constituencies to focus on and strengthen the party from the grassroots. Of the total, 14 are in Telangana.

District president of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Srinivas, Adilabad president Payal Shankar and incharge Aljapur Srinivas, Parliament convenor Ayyannagari Bhumayya, co-convenor Mayur Chandra, district leaders Rathod Ramesh, Suhasini Reddy, Amar Singh Tilawat, Venugopal, Nagesh and Vijay and Ramesh were present at the press conference.

