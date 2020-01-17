Nation Politics 17 Jan 2020 My statement on Amaz ...
My statement on Amazon misconstrued: Goyal

Published Jan 17, 2020, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
Goyal said that these investments should not create unfair competition for small traders
Piyush Goyal
 Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said his statement regarding Amazon was misconstrued and asserted that the government welcomes all investments but it should adhere to rules and regulations.

Goyal said that these investments should not create unfair competition for small traders.

 

"We welcome all types of investments. But if the foundation of any investment violates law then there will be a legal process. Some people think I said something negative against Amazon. If you look at the context of my statement, I said investment should come within the law and regulations. This process is followed across the world," the minister told reporters here when asked to comment on his statement.

"There are some laws regarding eCommerce in India. We welcome investments that come under those laws. But this investment should not create unfair competition to small traders and retail businessmen in India," he said.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi, Goyal had on Thursday said that Amazon is not doing a favour to India when they invest a billion dollars in the country.

"They (Amazon) may have put in a billion dollars but if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year, then jolly well will have to finance that billion dollar. So, it is not as if they are doing a favour to India when they invest a billion dollars," Goyal had said.

Meanwhile, Amazon said it would create new jobs in India through investments in infrastructure, technology and logistics.

“We are investing to create a million new jobs here in India over the next five years,” Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced plans to invest one billion dollars (about Rs 7,092 crore) in India and enabling 10 billion dollars in cumulative exports in the next five years by digitally enabling micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and traders.

India's anti-trust body Competition Commission of India is probing the business model of Amazon and its subsidiary company Flipkart following allegations of predatory pricing, deep discounting, exclusivity and preferential seller treatment.

...
