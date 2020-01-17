Indian way of life offers ray of hope to all: PM Modi

New Delhi: The Indian way of life offers a ray of hope in a world which is trying to break the seemingly endless cycle of hate and violence, the Prime Minister said on Thursday.

Stressing on the significance of dialogue, he said that it was India’s belief in peaceful negogiations which led to the prosperity of its civilisation.

“The Indian way of conflict avoidance is not by brute force but by the power of dialogue,” Mr Narendra Modi said.

Addressing a seminar on “Globalising Indian Thought” at IIM-Kozhikode in Kerala via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said respect for different opinions and innovations comes naturally when there is openness.

The innovative zeal of Indians is drawing the world to the country, he told the gathering.

Mr Modi said the world is drawn towards India because of its virtues of peace, unity and brotherhood.

Referring to global peace, he said India has been one of the biggest contributors to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations worldwide for decades.

“If some of the most conflict-prone zones could breathe the air of peace, our soldiers had a role to play in it,” the Prime Minister said.

He said for India, peace and harmony also include harmony with the nature.

Referring to India’s contribution to the world, he said “zero” is one of the most universal and radical concepts.

It transformed the study of mathematics, Mr Modi added.

“We are a nation with a vibrant young population. Our demographic dividend makes us a magnet for investments.... Everybody wants to be in India today. Our software industry and the start-up ecosystem show the power of India’s youth,” he said.

“Look at our election process. Millions of voters vote peacefully. Polling booths are set up where there is even one voter, in remote areas. No wonder India's position in the world order is rising,” the Prime Minister said.