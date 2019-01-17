search on deccanchronicle.com
Will make nephew join BSP movement: Mayawati slams 'nepotism' claims

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 5:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 6:03 pm IST
Mayawati said her brother Anand Kumar, his family had selflessly struggled since 2003 to support her but never sought a party position.
‘Instead of fighting us fairly, they (BJP) are making absurd remarks against us and conspiring with the help of some casteist and anti-Dalit TV channels,’ said Mayawati. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Taking on allegations of nepotism levelled against her, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Thursday announced that she will make her nephew Akash join the BSP "movement" and give him a chance to learn the ropes.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, she said the rise in the BSP's popularity after its alliance with the Samajwadi Party has created unrest among some parties and leaders.

 

"Instead of fighting us fairly, they are making absurd remarks against us and conspiring with the help of some casteist and anti-Dalit TV channels. I will make Akash join the BSP movement and give him a chance to learn," she told reporters.

Her comments follow reports in a section of the media that her nephew would be her heir apparent.

Accusing the "casteist and anti-Dalit" media of raising issues of nepotism, she said she was a disciple of Kanshi Ram and would give them a befitting reply.

If anyone has problems with that, so be it, her party does not care, Mayawati said. She said her younger brother Anand Kumar and his family had selflessly struggled since 2003 to support her and the BSP but never sought a party position.

