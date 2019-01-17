search on deccanchronicle.com
KT Rama Rao, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strike a Federal Front deal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 12:38 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 12:38 am IST
K. Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to take front forward.
YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TRS working committee president K.T. Rama Rao at a meeting at the former’s residence at Lotus Pond, in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. (R. Pavan)
Hyderabad: In a significant development in the attempt by Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao to form a Federal Front against the BJP and the Congress at the national level, the YSR Congress and the TRS held talks on Wednesday at Mr Reddy’s residence in the city.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had called up YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed the Federal Front issue.

 

Speaking to the media after their 90-minute meeting, the two leaders confirmed that they were in talks for a Federal Front for the forthcoming elections. They have decided to take the talks further when Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandraspekhar Rao will call on Mr Reddy in Andhra Pradesh shortly.

Mr Reddy said that the YSRC believes in the TRS’ stand that regional voices can get stronger in Parliament and justice will be done to the states only when like-minded parties unite to pressurise the Centre.

Mr Reddy said the fight for special status for Andhra Pradesh is one of the major reasons for the possible linking up of the two parties.

“AP has 25 MPs and Telangana has 17 MPs. Together, we form a strong force of 42 MPs and can press for our just demand to fulfil the promises made to the state. I appreciate the platform that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is forming for the Federal Front. I will discuss how to take forward the Federal Front after discussing it with my party.”

Mr  Rama Rao said that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is making an effort to “bring qualitative change in national politics to curb the domination of the Union government on the states.” He said “like-minded forces believe in strengthening regional forces. KCR will go to Andhra Pradesh and talk in detail about the Federal Front with Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

Referring to special status for AP, Mr Rama Rao said that his party has already declared its support for Andhra Pradesh and TRS MPs have already raised their voices in Parliament supporting the cause of AP. Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has also announced that he will write a letter to the Prime Minister demanding special status for AP.

Among those present at the meeting were TRS MPs Vinod Kumar, J. Santosh Kumar, MLC P. Rajeshwar Reddy and YSRC leaders Vijaya Sai Reddy, Y.V. Subba Reddy and Parthasarathi. The meeting was held at the residence of Mr Reddy at Lotus Pond in the city.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, kt rama rao, ys jagan mohan reddy, federal front
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




