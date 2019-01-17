search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

‘Flu curable but treating Cong leaders' mental illness difficult,’ says BJP MP Goyal

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 7:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 7:59 pm IST
This comes after Congress MP Hariprasad takes ‘swine flu’ dig at BJP president Amit Shah.
BJP president Amit Shah was diagnosed with swine flu and admitted to the AIIMS on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India | File)
 BJP president Amit Shah was diagnosed with swine flu and admitted to the AIIMS on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India | File)

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday reacted furiously to Congress MP B K Hariprasad's controversial 'swine flu' dig at BJP president Amit Shah, saying that flu is curable but "mental illness" of the opposition party's leaders is difficult to treat.

Demanding that the Congress should sack Hariprasad and tender a public apology for these "abhorrent" remarks, the BJP claimed that the opposition party's "silence" over these comments show that all such "toxic" views have the sanction of its leadership.

 

In Bengaluru, Hariprasad, a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress, had mocked the health condition of Shah, saying he contracted swine flu since his party made an alleged bid to destabilise the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka.

"The kind of ugly and indecent comments Congress MP B K Hariprasad have made about BJP president Amit Shah's health show the standards of the Congress. Flu is curable but it is difficult to cure Congress leaders' mental illness," Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

Apart from Goyal several union ministers, including Rajyavardhan Rathore, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and BJP leaders reacted sharply to Hariprasad's remarks. "This is a completely abhorrent and ugly statement. They don't even have the basic decency as to how to react to a person's illness," Naqvi said.

Expressing his sadness over "cheap statements," Rathore said he was not surprised to see Congress leaders completely abandon decency and dignity.

Such comments also show the frustration of the Congress leadership, he added.

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said Hariprasad's comments show the "moral degeneration" of the Congress, its complete "bankruptcy" of thoughts and "lack of moral values."

"The fact that the Congress leadership is silent on Hariprasad comments clearly establishes all such toxic comments have sanction of the leadership.

And if they want to really disapprove of his remarks, Rahul Gandhi should sack Hariprasad and should make him apologise publicly to Amit Shah," Rao added.

Another party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain described Hariprasad's remarks as "shameful," saying this is the real face of the Congress.

Noting that Shah had himself informed people about his illness, Hussain said the Congress leader's comments would hurt people across the country.

Shah was diagnosed with swine flu and admitted to the AIIMS on Wednesday.

Later, he informed people about his illness in a tweet.

The party on Thursday said that he is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two.  

...
Tags: bjp, congress, amit shah, b k hariprasad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
 

Apple to reduce hiring

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made the disclosure to employees earlier this month in a meeting the day after he penned a letter to investors about the company’s recent struggles, particularly in China and said some divisions would reduce hiring.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will make nephew join BSP movement: Mayawati slams 'nepotism' claims

‘Instead of fighting us fairly, they (BJP) are making absurd remarks against us and conspiring with the help of some casteist and anti-Dalit TV channels,’ said Mayawati. (Photo: ANI)

'A nightmare for BJP’: Congress says Karnataka coalition will complete full term

‘...Once again, this party, the ruling party of India, has been exposed before the people of Karnataka and the country. Their dirty horse-trading games have been established in Karnataka,’ Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said. (Photo: File)

DMK’s Stalin to attend Mamata’s opposition party meeting on Jan 19

This meeting is scheduled to happen in Kolkata on January 19. (Photo: File)

K Chandrasekhar Rao calls oppn leaders, seeks cooperation

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Congress will elect its CLP leader today

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham