search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI) Laurel and Hardy to return soon
 
Nation, Politics

DMK’s Stalin to attend Mamata’s opposition party meeting on Jan 19

ANI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 4:53 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 4:53 pm IST
The previous meeting had been called by Andhra CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to create united opposition front against BJP.
This meeting is scheduled to happen in Kolkata on January 19. (Photo: File)
 This meeting is scheduled to happen in Kolkata on January 19. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin will participate in the meeting of opposition parties called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on January 19.

On December 10 last year, the opposition parties held a crucial meeting in New Delhi on the eve of Parliament’s Winter Session and the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in five states.

 

The previous meeting had been called by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in an effort to bring all opposition parties under one single umbrella to take on the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

...
Tags: dmk, mk stalin, mamata banerjee, opposition meeting
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
 

Apple to reduce hiring

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made the disclosure to employees earlier this month in a meeting the day after he penned a letter to investors about the company’s recent struggles, particularly in China and said some divisions would reduce hiring.
 

Tinder co-founder sued

Tinder co-founder sued for secretly copying company files and other proprietary information.
 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao calls oppn leaders, seeks cooperation

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Congress will elect its CLP leader today

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Mumtaz Ahmed Khan takes oath as pro-term speaker

Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao offers sweets to MIM senior legislator Mumtaz Ahmed Khan.

A Swamy Goud suspends defecting MLCs

A. Swamy Goud

Cong-JD(S) govt in Karnataka ‘stable, strong,’ BJP trying to destabilise it: Kharge

Both the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and the BJP have been accusing each other of horse trading ahead of the general elections. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham