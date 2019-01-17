search on deccanchronicle.com
 Laurel and Hardy to return soon
 
'A nightmare for BJP’: Congress says Karnataka coalition will complete full term

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 5:04 pm IST
Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said that nothing will happen to Congress-JD(S) govt in Karnataka.
‘...Once again, this party, the ruling party of India, has been exposed before the people of Karnataka and the country. Their dirty horse-trading games have been established in Karnataka,’ Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading of MLAs, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal on Thursday asserted that the coalition government with JDS in Karnataka would complete its full term.

"...Once again, this party, the ruling party of India, has been exposed before the people of Karnataka and the country. Their dirty horse-trading games have been established in Karnataka," he told PTI in Hyderabad when asked for his comments on the political turmoil in Karnataka.

 

"We are very sure that nothing will happen to the Congress-JD(S) government. It will continue for the full term. I am very much sure," he said.

BJP Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa has said no member of his party was involved in any operation to topple the coalition government in the state.

To a query on reports about discontent among Congress MLAs in neighbouring state of Telangana, Venugopal said no MLA would quit the party. "This is the way BJP is trying to poach our MLAs. They are offering crores and crores of rupees, everything is in the public domain now...," he alleged.

"Why did they (BJP) move 104 MLAs to a resort in Haryana? What is the purpose? Everybody knows that with 104 MLAs, they cannot form a government," he said.

According to sources, Karnataka BJP MLAs who are cooped up in a resort in Haryana will take a call on returning to the state after the Congress legislature party meeting on Friday.

On the question of stability of the coalition government, the Congress leader said nothing would happen to the ruling dispensation. "Day before yesterday, I told the media (that) nothing is going to happen. This is going to be a nightmare for BJP...," Venugopal said.

The coalition government in Karnataka suffered the first major setback when two MLAs, an Independent and a member of the Karnataka Pragnyavantara Janata Paksha, on Tuesday withdrew support to the government.

There was no immediate threat to the government with the withdrawal of support but speculation was rife that many other disgruntled Congress MLAs could follow suit by resigning from the Assembly, though the party has maintained that its flock is intact.

In the 224-member Assembly, BJP has 104 members, Congress has 79, JDS 37, BSP, KPJP and Independent one each, besides the Speaker.

...
Tags: karnataka, hd kumaraswamy, congress-jd(s) coalition, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




