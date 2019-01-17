search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

4-day session for Telangana state Legislative Assembly from January 17

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will pay tribute to martyrs at Gun Park at 11 am before taking oath as MLA in the Assembly.
Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao offers sweets to MIM senior legislator Mumtaz Ahmed Khan. Mr Kahn took oath as pro-tem Speaker of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
 Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao offers sweets to MIM senior legislator Mumtaz Ahmed Khan. Mr Kahn took oath as pro-tem Speaker of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD: The first session of the new Telangana state Legislative Assembly will start on Thursday. The four-day session will see the newly-elected MLAs taking oath, election of the Speaker and the Governor’s address for the joint sitting of the Legislature. The Assembly proceedings will commence at 11.30 am on Thursday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will pay tribute to martyrs at Gun Park at 11 am before taking oath as MLA in the Assembly.

 

Pro tem Speaker Mumtaz Ahamed Khan, who took oath on Wednesday, will issue a notification for the election of the Speaker on Thursday and filing of nominations will start later in the day. 

The election for the Speaker will be held on Friday if necessary.

According to sources close to the CM, former minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy will be Speaker. Two days ago, Mr Rao’s close associate congratulated Mr Srinivas Reddy on being selected. The senior-most MLA from Banswada Assembly constituency in the combined Nizamabad district, Mr Srinivas Reddy was selected as the Speaker to make way for party legislator Vemula Prashant Reddy from Balkonda in the same district to be inducted into the Cabinet.

According to sources, Mr Srinivas Reddy was persuaded to accept the post with the promise of allotting the Banaswada Assembly ticket to his son in the next Assembly elections. His election as Speaker will be unanimous and there are few chances of any MLA filing nominations for the post.

On January 19, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will address the joint session of the Assembly and Legislative Council. With Mr Rao’s reply to the discussion on the resolution to thank the Governor for his address, the Assembly will adjourn sine die on January 21.

...
Tags: telangana state legislative assembly, k. chandrasekhar rao, mumtaz ahmed khan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong-JD(S) govt in Karnataka ‘stable, strong,’ BJP trying to destabilise it: Kharge

Both the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and the BJP have been accusing each other of horse trading ahead of the general elections. (Photo: PTI)

AAP MLA Baldev Singh resigns, says party has lost its 'basic ideology'

AAP MLA Baldev Singh said that Kejriwal's ‘hobnobbing and flirting with the Congress’ is yet another example of sheer political opportunism. (Photo: Twitter | @AAPPunjab)

‘Need decisive PM, not maverick leadership’: Jaitley’s dig at ‘mahagathbandhan’

‘The pre-requisite for ensuring growth is a decisive leadership, consistency in policy direction and a strong and stable government, and not

‘Won’t sit silently if poaching attempts made’, says Congress leader

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Zameer Ahmed expressed confidence that none of their lawmakers will leave. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati tears into Congress over farmer loan waiver policy

Mayawati emphasised that BSP's alliance with SP will decide the prime ministerial candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham