search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Haj subsidy scrapped to please Israeli PM, says Congress leader Shabbir Ali

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 3:17 am IST
Shabbir Ali said that the Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s announcement had come as a shock for nearly 1.75 lakh Hajis from India.
Shabbir Ali
 Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Congress leader Mr Mohammed Ali Shabbir, criticised the decision to scrap the Haj subsidy as a “hasty and blatant anti-Muslim act” by the NDA government. 

“It has been done to please the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is presently touring the country,” he said. 

 

Reacting to the cancellation of the Haj subsidy for 2018 Hajis, Mr Shabbir Ali said that the minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s announcement had come as a shock for nearly 1.75 lakh Hajis from India whose applications have been processed and are ready for their journey  in a few months. 

He said that the minister’s statement that the Haj subsidy was scrapped for the sake of empowering Muslim women indicated that the NDA was not interested in spending on the Muslim minority community and pleading lack of funds.

Tags: shabbir ali, haj subsidy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Withdraw Air India as official carrier of Haj pilgrims: Muslim leaders
No Haj subsidy: Muslims didn't benefit from it, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) first impressions/hands-on: Glamourous affordable flagship

The Galaxy A8+ looks premium — there’s no second thought to it.
 

Mr Gay World India 2018: One needs to accept themselves as they are

Maiti who is working as a senior research fellow in the field of cancer drug discovery from a reputed institute in Kolkata, stumbled upon a modeling career after his friends pushed him towards getting into shape.
 

Expert claims first corpse frozen by cryogenics can be revived in 10 years

The firm has 160 corpses frozen at its headquarters (Photo: AP)
 

Here's how you can use stress to your advantage

Researchers discover technique that help you use stress to your advantage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sexuality would have crept in had Vidya played the role: Kamala Das biopic director

Manju Warrier's look in Kamala Das biopic, which was earlier offered to Vidya Balan by Kamal.
 

SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: India lose crucial wickets, post 35-3 at stumps

Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot against South Africa on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala BJP plans another yatra despite rifts

Party leaders maintain that it is an organisational yatra and not a political rally which would hit the streets.

Kerala CM office sits on Sreeram report on Munnar lands

Pinarayi Vijayan has been sitting on former Devikulam sub-collector Sreeram Venkatraman’s report on Munnar encroachments for the past seven months.

Congress survey: Not Siddaramaiah, H D Kumaraswamy is CM front-runner!

A pre-poll survey by an agency, CHS, that predicts a hung assembly for Karnataka in May 2018. (Photo: DC)

Sack Vijayabhaskar, T K Rajendran: M K Stalin

The affidavit states that the allegation that health minister C. Vijayabhaskar received a bribe of Rs 58 lakh was indeed true.

Direct mayor elections bill passed on last day in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Bills related to amendments to the tender transparency act and local authorities entertainment tax Act 2017 were also passed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham