YSRC plans refusal of tickets to non-performers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given ultimatums to 32 YSRC legislators that if they do not improve their performance in the next three months, they might not get tickets for the next elections.

He said the party would do a final review in March next.

Jagan, as president of the YSRC, reviewed the performances of party MLAs at a workshop on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam here on Friday and reportedly spoke about the performances and presented the graphs thereof.

Sources said that the number of such MLAs rose to 32, while it was 27 as was stated in the earlier workshop. Minister Vidadala Rajni and Gudivada Amarnath, MLAs M Venugopal, Srinivasulu Naidu, D Nageswara Rao and others, for instance, spent little time for the mass contact programme and hence was listed in the band of poor performers.

Head of the IPAC tracking agency helping the ruling party, Rishiraj Singh, submitted the survey reports at the review meet on the “performance of the legislators in the mass contact programme.” The chief minister expressed dissatisfaction over the declining performances despite the repeated follow-ups from the party and government.

Jagan said 32 MLAs remained as poor performers and another 20 legislators took light of the mass contact programme. The chief minister, giving three months’ time, warned that no ticket would be given to the listed poor performers if they failed to improve their record in the coming three months. Final reviews would be held in March, 2023, he said.

The CM reiterated that the door-to-door (Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhuthvam) programme was initiated by the government to reach out to the public to inform them about the implementation of government schemes and development activities. He called on the party leaders not to be lethargic and take the programme forward.

Jagan said the door-to-door programme should be carried out and public grievances resolved in mission mode. The MLA's should conduct the door-to-door programme in every village/ward secretariat for 2-3 days, at least six hours a day, in their respective constituencies.

The MLAs who are unable to participate in the programme should visit their respective village/ward secretariats. MLAs should spend at least five minutes at every doorstep to explain to each family about government's welfare schemes. The next assembly’s election schedule is 16 months away from now, he noted, and asked the party leaders to complete the door-to-door programme by March.

Activists with leadership abilities and smartphones would be appointed as secretariat conveners by the respective MLAs. After that, the appointment of the household chiefs would begin.

The CM said that as per the YSRC plan, 50 families would be mapped and a male and female cadre of the same locality would act as in-charge to carry the party message, besides taking charge of the distribution of the publicity material.

The volunteers should not be appointed as the household chiefs, he said.

Around Rs 6,500 crore would be given to the beneficiaries in the third phase of YSR Aasara Scheme in January. Door-to-door campaigns should be conducted and the letters handed over to the beneficiaries. After that, there would be another round of verification regarding the appointment of household chiefs.

The CM said distribution of tabs for class VIII students through MLAs would begin from Dec 21. The distribution programme should be held in the mornings. MLAs should participate in the door-to-door programme in the evening. Similarly, the welfare pensions should be distributed by the MLAs from the 1st of every month for a week and they must visit a mandal in their respective constituencies, besides participating in the door-to-door programme, he said.

The CM decided to carry out all high impact works and take up public issues in every assembly segment to attract the masses towards the YSR Congress in the next elections with welfare and development as the party’s trump cards.

Jagan asserted that MLAs should work for faster completion of project works. He asked party leaders to identify the high impact works in each village during the door-to-door programme and ensure their completion with the funds allocated to the secretariats.

He said that regarding such 23,808 works, proposals worth Rs 930.28 crore were received, of which 21,275 works were approved. The value of those works was Rs 828.45 crore. Among them, 17,905 works have been started. The value of the works is Rs 662.14 crore.