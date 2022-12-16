  
Nation Politics 16 Dec 2022 KCR returns, decides ...
Nation, Politics

KCR returns, decides to work from Delhi for a week each month

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 16, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Because the Telangana Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are five months apart, in December 2023 and April 2024, the CM (in picture) plans to shuttle between Hyderabad and Delhi to focus on both elections. — Twitter
 Because the Telangana Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are five months apart, in December 2023 and April 2024, the CM (in picture) plans to shuttle between Hyderabad and Delhi to focus on both elections. — Twitter

Hyderabad: After nearly a week in New Delhi, BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao returned to the city on Friday after a flurry of meetings with like-minded regional and national party leaders, and other organisations, and decided to work from his national party office for one week each month beginning in January.

During meetings with party MPs and farmers' leaders, the CM discussed his plans and said he would in the national capital for two weeks a month after the Assembly's Budget session in March, according to party sources. Because the Telangana Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are five months apart, in December 2023 and April 2024, the CM plans to shuttle between Hyderabad and Delhi to focus on both elections.

During his meetings in Delhi, the CM promised to consider bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for Telangana government employees in place of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), and that the BRS's national policy on implementing OPS in all states would be announced soon.

It is believed that the Congress’ promise of bringing back the OPS in Himachal Pradesh led to the party’s victory there.

Leaders of National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS), the umbrella organisation of employees unions of all states, that is agitating for the OPS, met the CM in New Delhi and sought his support.

The delegation that met with the CM included NMOPS secretary-general G. Sthitaprajna, Telangana CPS Employees Union general secretary K. Srikanth, treasurer Naresh Goud, and others. They informed the CM that approximately 1.7 lakh state government employees in Telangana who were recruited after 2004 were covered by the CPS, and urged him to reinstate OPS.

They told the CM that nearly 84 lakh employees across the country were suffering as the CPS lacked social security for pensioners, and that the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha had decided to abolish CPS in states ruled by them and restore the OPS.

On his part, the CM stated that BRS would announce a national policy on the issue soon after examining CPS in all states and the steps required to restore OPS.

Earlier, Rao visited the party's office in the national capital for the first time on Friday, following its inauguration on Wednesday, and met with party MPs and leaders of farmers' and employees' associations from various states to discuss the party's plans to expand into other states. Following the meeting, the CM flew back to Hyderabad on a special flight on Friday evening.

...
Tags: cm kcr, bharat rashtra samiti, old pension scheme (ops), contributory pension scheme (cps), kcr shuttle between delhi hyderabad, congress victory in himachal


Related Stories

Delhi airfares to Hyderabad touch sky, demand from BRS leaders, workers peaks
DC Edit | Fuse BRS into larger narrative

Latest From Nation

Macherla MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Tension at Macherla as YSRC, TD supporters clash

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu along with Dean of The Indian School of Business (ISB) Professor Madan Pillutla and others pose with the tree which he planted the sapling on 16th December 2011 year. He visited ISB campus for the valedictory of ISB’s twenty years celebrations in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo by arrangement)

ISB will produce tomorrow’s wealth creators: Naidu

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala said that the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham was the oldest Vedic institution in South India. (Image: chinnajeeyar.org)

128th convocation of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham held at Tirumala

The seven-storeyed parking complex will offer space for 373 four-wheelers and over 160 two-wheelers at a time. It will have round-the-clock parking. Four levels will be designated for parking and the remaining for two multiplexes and other commercial activities. — Representational Image/DC

Foundation laid for multi-level automated car parking in Tirupati



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RSS suppresses women, has no female members: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an elderly supporter during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress in Telangana infested with coverts: Rajanarsimha

Damodar Rajanarsimha, former deputy CM in undivided Andhra Pradesh and a Dalit leader alleged that some

BJP, gung ho on prospects, to focus on beefing up party in Telangana

The committees decided to give a break to the padayatra of its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP MPs hail PM Modi for record win in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah for BJP's thumping victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections recently, during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Border row: Karnataka CM's statement disrespectful to Shah, says MVA

Senior Shiv Sena ((UBT) leader and Mumbai South Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->