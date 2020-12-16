Muslim voters are not ‘jagir” of Mamata Banerjee: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that Muslim voters are not the “jagir” of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reacting to her allegation that crores of rupees were being spent “to bring in a party from Hyderabad to divide Muslim votes.”

Posting on Twitter, Owaisi said, “So far you’ve only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers and Sadiqs. You don’t like Muslims who think and speak for themselves. You’ve insulted our voters in Bihar. Remember what happened to parties in Bihar that kept blaming their failures on ‘vote cutters’. Muslim voters aren’t your ‘jagir’.”

The MIM president said: “Never was a man born who can buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money. Her allegation is baseless and she is restless. She should worry about her own home, so many of her people are going to BJP. She has insulted the voters of Bihar and the people who voted for us.”