BJP, MIM activists clash over piece of land in Hyderabad

Published Dec 17, 2020, 3:30 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2020, 3:30 am IST
MIM workers gathered at Balsetty Khet where they clashed with BJP men and tried to stop BJP's Bandi Sanjay who was on way to Dabeerpura PS
BJP Goshamahal legislator T. Raja Singh was detained for attempting to prevent construction of a fence around a parcel of land adjacent to Kalika Mata temple at Uppuguda. — DC Image
Hyderabad: Police detained BJP Goshamahal legislator T. Raja Singh and BJP workers for attempting to prevent the construction of a fence around a parcel of land adjacent to the Kalika Mata temple at Uppuguda.

Police said the work was being carried in compliance with court orders but BJP workers claimed that the land measuring eight acres and 23 guntas belonged to the temple and a Hindu graveyard.

 

One Sheri Narsimha Reddy had approached the III Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Court, and obtained an interim injunction restraining the respondents, Mohd. Saleem Dawela, Syed Zahoor, T. Anand Kumar and Godkekar Manoj Kumar, from interfering with his possession of the property.

Hundreds of BJP workers and locals gathered on Wednesday at the site and started raising slogans when a fence was being built around the land, and staged the protest. The police tried to pacify them and said that protection was provided on the direction of the court. When the protesters did not relent, police detained them and shifted them to the Dabeerpura and Falaknuma police stations.

 

Meanwhile, AIMIM workers gathered at Balsetty Khet where they clashed with BJP workers and tried to stop BJP state president Bandi Sanjay who was on his way to the Dabeerpura police station. However, the Mirchowk ACP intervened and dispersed both groups. Sanjay's feet reportedly came beneath the tyre of a vehicle during the tussle.

Raja Singh, speaking to the media later, said that a graveyard is located adjacent to Kali Mata Mandir, Kandigal, which has the 8.23 acres of land in Chandrayangutta constituency. In the past, land-grabbers and officials of the endowment department had tried thrice to alienate the land which was foiled by locals.

 

Raja Singh said that when they failed to alienate the property, the land grabbers approached the court and endowment officials did not implead in the case.  He said the locals approached the High Court and obtained an order. Instead of implementing the Hgh Court orders, the alleged land grabbers tried to implement the orders of the lower court under police protection.

South Zone DCP Gajarao Bhupal said one Sheri Narsimha Reddy had obtained orders from the III Addl. Chief Judge City Civil Court. He approached the Police on Tuesday seeking protection in respect to the property. He said local people under the leadership of a local rowdy sheeter, Sonum Venkatramna, and S. Sinu, A. Bhaskar and Surendar had gathered at the spot.

 

He said police tried to stop them from entering the property. In the afternoon they entered the premises and broke the poles and created nuisance. He denied the allegation of Sanjay that the police had supported the MIM.

