search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Mamata Banerjee likely to back KCR for national front

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Mr Rao, after deciding to form the Federal Front, had met Ms Banerjee at Kolkata and discussed the idea with her.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts to form a front against the BJP and the Congress. 

Mr Rao, after deciding to form the Federal Front, had met Ms Banerjee at Kolkata and discussed the idea with her. Ms Banerjee had said at that time that it would not be possible to from a front against the BJP at national level without the Congress.

 

But following the latest developments including the TRS victory in Telangana and the defeat of the BJP in three states, Ms Banerjee wants to form a front against both the BJP and the Congress. It is not yet clear whether Ms Banerjee will support the Federal Front proposed by Mr Rao or form a front of her own. 

...
Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Animal abuse: Dog killed after being pumped with heroin, morphine and 20 other drugs

The partially hidden body, discovered in Lewes, East Sussex was already decomposing when found. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's how both elderly, youngsters can stay fit: Celebrity trainer Sherin Poojari

Poojari shares about his journey in fitness training, trending fitness methods and tips for youngsters and elderly alike to stay healthy and fit.
 

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

Her upcoming adaptation of the 1936 novel sees John Malkovich star as Hercule Poirot as he tries to catch a killer on a spree linked to towns across the railway network. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

Alexa will now play audio content you downloaded from Audible.in’s broad selection of over 200,000 full-length audiobooks and original programs, including a curated selection of 400 Audible-exclusive titles by leading Indian authors.
 

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

12 tips, some very basic, but critical steps that you, your family, your loved ones, and friends can take to ensure basic security and privacy for new devices.
 

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

Those who moved their pelvis back and forth enjoyed an extra 0.6 orgasms per sex session. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Pak court acquits 2 prime suspects in Sarabjit murder case, cites ‘lack of evidence’

Singh has been sentenced to death for his alleged involvement in a string of bombings in 1990 in the Punjab province of Pakistan. (Photo: File)

SC didn't go into pricing, technicalities of Rafale case; only JPC can probe: Cong

In relief to Modi government, Supreme Court on Friday dismissed pleas challenging deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets.(Photo: Twitter / ANI)

Wouldn't have achieved freedom without India: B’desh delegate Quazi Rosy

Delegate Quazi Rosy is leading a Bangladeshi delegation including Mukti Joddhas participating in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata this year. (Photo: ANI)

Mobile internet services suspended in most parts of Kashmir

Mobile internet services were suspended after civilians were killed when security forces allegedly opened fire at an unruly crowd that tried to storm the site of an encounter in Srinoo village. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

India cannot afford to have ‘fragile coalitions’, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley the need of the hour was to formulate policies that have clarity, directional stability and decisive leadership. (Photo:Twitter / ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham