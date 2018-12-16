Mamata Banerjee likely to back KCR for national front

Hyderabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts to form a front against the BJP and the Congress.

Mr Rao, after deciding to form the Federal Front, had met Ms Banerjee at Kolkata and discussed the idea with her. Ms Banerjee had said at that time that it would not be possible to from a front against the BJP at national level without the Congress.

But following the latest developments including the TRS victory in Telangana and the defeat of the BJP in three states, Ms Banerjee wants to form a front against both the BJP and the Congress. It is not yet clear whether Ms Banerjee will support the Federal Front proposed by Mr Rao or form a front of her own.