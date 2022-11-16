  
Nation Politics 16 Nov 2022 No early polls, Rao ...
Nation, Politics

No early polls, Rao tells TRS leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 16, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday put an end to speculation over the possibility of the early dissolution of the Legislative Assembly for snap elections, by telling TRS MPs, MLAs and MLCs that the polls will be held in December 2023, as per schedule, according to sources.

The Chief Minister also assured tickets to all MLAs and stated that TRS was bound to score an unprecedented “hat-trick” in 2023, by winning at least 95 of the 119 seats.

As per sources, Rao termed Congress a “closed chapter” in Indian politics and said that the TRS’s “war” against the BJP would continue. However, there was no discussion on the party’s conversion into the BRS, approvals for which are expected by the year-end.

Rao addressed a meeting of party officials at Telangana Bhavan for nearly three hours. He is also learnt to have asked MLAs and ministers to ensure their availability in their respective constituencies, and resolve public issues on a war footing.

The Chief Minister also sought constituency-wise progress reports on the implementation of various developmental programmes and directed elected representatives to hold ‘atmeeya sammelans’ with the people, interact with them over food, enquire about their grievances and address the same.

He asked MLAs to appoint an incharge for every 100 voters, termed as the ‘Munugode model’, and send the list of incharges to the party office immediately.

Further, Rao is learnt to have directed MLAs to raise the alarm and give a strong rebuttal to those trying to lure them away from the TRS.

“Tell such people loudly that I will hit you with chappal,” Rao reportedly told his party leaders.

He said that BJP agents approached his daughter Kavita as well, asking her to join the saffron party.

Rao also cautioned those in attendance to be prepared to face raids from central agencies, allegedly claiming that the BJP would misuse the CBI, ED and I-T Department to weaken the TRS.

He assured them that the party leadership would stand by them and asked them not to panic. “We did nothing wrong. Why should we fear raids?” he said.

In public initiatives, the Chief Minister directed for revenue camps to resolve land issues on the Dharani portal, promised to resolve podu land issues of 11.5 lakh acres of tribals, extend Dalit Bandhu aid to 500 additional beneficiaries in each constituency and extend aid of `3 lakh for construction of houses to poorer sections.

Rao asked MLAs to play an active role in selecting beneficiaries for all the schemes.

The Chief Minister is also set to start tours of districts soon and directed party leaders to make arrangements for the inauguration of TRS offices at all remaining district headquarters by working president K.T. Rama Rao.

He is also learnt to have slammed the Congress, by questioning why Rahul Gandhi was not taking the Bharat Jodo Yatra to Gujarat, where Assembly polls are to be held soon.

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, telangana politics, telangana news, telangana rashtra samithi (trs)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)

KCR inaugurates 8 medical colleges, calls it golden moment

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC

21% schools in TS lack functional toilets for girls

While forest department officials were unsure about the big cat that killed the elderly farmer, villagers from Chowpanguda reported that earlier in the day, a tiger attempted to attack a cow in Gondapur village within the gram panchayat limits, and that it could be the same tiger that killed Bheem later that afternoon. (DC FIle)

Farmer mauled to death by big cat in Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

Jagan focuses on Vizag, YSRC activists asked to visit every home



MOST POPULAR

 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
 

Scientists revise 300-year-old system to name bacteria

Scientists devise new naming code for bacteria (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

92-year-old man from Hyderabad writes Ramayana in Dwipada Kavyam

Perepi Mallikarjuna Sharma explicitly used the "Dwipada Kavyam" or couplet metre to narrate and recreate the saga in his own words from Lord Rama's birth to his pattabhishekam. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Modified wood likely to turn transparent to replace glass, say researchers

Wood has components like cellulose, hemicelluloses and lignin, wherein both cellulose and hemicellulose are optically transparent but lignin is optically opaque. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gujarat polls: Cong declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists

The Congress had on November 4 released its first list announcing the names of 43 candidates for the elections. — Representational Image/DC

BJP tests poll readiness of all its morchas

Workers prepare canvassing cloth of Bharatiya Janata Party. (AFP)

Exposing BJP’s inept government will yield dividends for MIM: Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM

BJP targets Mulayam’s seat in coming bypolls

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP ahead of the recent Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI file image)

BJP obstructing probe into MLAs poachgate case: Harish Rao

File photo of Finance minister T. Harish Rao.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->