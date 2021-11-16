Nation Politics 16 Nov 2021 UP govt spending pub ...
Nation, Politics

UP govt spending public money to get crowds for PM's rallies: Priyanka Gandhi

PTI
Published Nov 16, 2021, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 16, 2021, 1:20 pm IST
Gandhi claimed that there is a deep resentment towards the BJP in every village of Uttar Pradesh
Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file image)
 Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file image)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of spending public money to get crowds for rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and asserted that everyone in the state has understood the BJP's politics of "jumlas" (rhetoric).

The Congress general secretary shared clippings of media reports on Twitter that claimed that public funds were being sought by officials to gather crowds for rallies.

 

During the lockdown, when lakhs of labourers were returning from Delhi to their villages in Uttar Pradesh on foot, the BJP government did not provide buses to them, Gandhi charged in a tweet in Hindi.

"But the government is spending crores of public's hard earned money to bring crowds to the rallies of the PM and Home Minister," she alleged.

Gandhi claimed that there is a deep resentment towards the BJP in every village of Uttar Pradesh.

Everyone has understood the BJP's politics of "jumlon ki dukaan, pheeke pakwaan (politics of rhetoric, low on substance)", she said.

 

Therefore, effort is being made to save face by investing crores, Gandhi said. 

...
Tags: pm modi rally, priyanka gandhi, public money
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Authorities have decided to limit the number of pilgrims to the hill-top shrine in the next three or four days due to heavy rains. (Representational Image: PTI)

Despite rains, devotees trek Sabarimala, offer prayers

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka from November 15 to 17. (Representational image/DC)

Heavy rainfall warning for Dakshina, Uttara Kannada districts

Janashakthi Vedike president and social activist Madhav Nayak submitting the memorandum to Karwar assistant commissioner. (Photo by arrangement).

Sky-high fuel prices: Physically disabled seek electric tricycles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi unveils Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue at CAG office on 1st Audit Diwas



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata takes over finance portfolio, Amit Mitra chief adviser

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Centre justifies Char Dham highway widening in SC

Hammering on the wider road infrastructure requirements of the armed forces for the movement of arms and equipment to the LAC, the A-G said the armed forces must be provided with all the 'technical, physical and financial support'. Representational Image. (PTI)

EC releases schedule of MLC polls under local bodies’ quota

The elections are necessitated due to the retirement of the sitting members. (Representational Photo: PTI)

BJP leader Rao says Brahmins, Baniyas are in his pockets; Congress seeks apology

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao (PTI)

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->