TRSLP emergency meet today to counter BJP move on paddy

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has convened an emergency TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday to discuss and devise the future course of action on the 'double standards' of BJP-led government at the Centre over the issue of paddy procurement. All the TRS MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting without fail.

The meeting will also discuss the BJP Telangana unit's agitation programmes over paddy procurement issue. The TRS leadership feels that the state BJP leaders are creating confusion among people, especially farmers in the state with their agitation programmes ignoring the fact that it is the Centre which created the ongoing procurement issue by deciding not to procure parboiled rice from Telangana in rabi season. The meeting will discuss and finalise a counter-strategy to expose and explain farmers about the 'double standards of the BJP at the Centre and at the state-level over paddy procurement issue.

It may be recalled that the TRS organised dharna programmes in all the Assembly constituencies across the state on November 12 demanding that the Centre procure paddy from Telangana in rabi season.

BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay already launched agitation programmes against the state government's delay in paddy procurement. Sanjay started visiting paddy procurement centres on Monday and his visit to Nalgonda district on Monday led to tussle between the TRS and the BJP activists.

TRS activists have been already asked to confront the state BJP leaders and question them to clarify whether the Centre would purchase paddy from Telangana in rabi or not. The Chief Minister will discuss all these issues with party MLAs on Tuesday and guide them on how to counter BJP's agitations in their respective constituencies.