Nation Politics 16 Nov 2021 MLC post to Banda sp ...
Nation, Politics

MLC post to Banda sparks rumours of Cabinet rejig

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 16, 2021, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Nov 16, 2021, 11:52 pm IST
Party circles feel Prakash would be the ideal replacement for Rajendar in the Cabinet as it fulfils the caste and regional equations
The announcement of TRS candidates for six MLC seats under MLAs quota on Tuesday has created a buzz over possible Cabinet reshuffle by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:DC)
  The announcement of TRS candidates for six MLC seats under MLAs quota on Tuesday has created a buzz over possible Cabinet reshuffle by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: The announcement of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) candidates for six MLC seats under MLAs quota on Tuesday has created a buzz over possible Cabinet reshuffle by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao anytime after Sankranthi in January 2022.

The selection of Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash as MLC has triggered the speculation as he was nominated as MP only in March 2018 and has a term for three more years until March 2024.

 

This led to debate in TRS circles over the Chief Minister’s purpose of bringing Prakash to the Legislative Council all of a sudden when he still had Rajya Sabha tenure of three years. Party circles speculate that this was done for the purpose of inducting Prakash into the state Cabinet.

There is one vacancy in the Cabinet since May this year due to the ouster of Etala Rajendar from the Cabinet. Prakash and Rajendar come from Mudiraj community from Backward Classes and both represent north Telangana districts. While Rajendar hails from Karimnagar district, Prakash is from Warangal district. Party circles feel Prakash would be the ideal replacement for Rajendar in the Cabinet as it fulfils the caste and regional equations.

 

However, they express doubts whether Chandrashekar Rao will confine Cabinet reshuffle exercise to filling the lone vacancy by inducting Prakash or undertake full-fledged reshuffle by removing several of existing ministers and inducting fresh faces.

They recollect Chandrashekar Rao reshuffling his entire Cabinet in January 2015 in his first term soon after Sankranthi after sacking Deputy Chief Minister T. Rajaiah from the Cabinet and expect similar things to repeat in January 2022.

Speculation is rife in the TRS circles that a few ministers hailing from Reddy community will be shown the door in the next Cabinet reshuffle. At present, there are six ministers from the Reddy community, Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, G. Jagadish Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Ch Malla Reddy besides speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

 

Of these, four Reddy ministers will be replaced with ministers from other castes to ensure adequate representation to Dalits (Mala and Madiga) in the Cabinet. At present, there is only one Dalit minister from Mala community, Koppula Eshwar.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, cabinet reshuffle, etala rajendar, banda prakash
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sanjay Kumar interacted with paddy farmers at Chivvemula paddy purchasing centre and assured them to fight for their problems.(DC Image)

Bandi’s convoy attacked again; BJP team calls on Guv.

A natural disaster fund of Rs 2,000 crore and a price stabilization fund of Rs 3,000 crore were set up to ensure that farmers do not get into trouble. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Compensation in the same season for damaged crops: CM Jagan

Family members mourn the killing of Mohammad Altaf Bhat, the owner of a shopping centre, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo)

J&K: 2 ultras operating ‘hi-tech’ hideout killed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during the inauguration of the new Purvanchal Expressway during a touchdown operational exercise by the Indian Air Force, in Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. (AP Photo)

Purvanchal Expressway pride of UP, says Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP govt spending public money to get crowds for PM's rallies: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file image)

Oppn slams Khurshid for remarks against Hindus

BJP on Thursday asked party president Sonia Gandhi to clarify whether she agrees with Mr Khurshid’s equating Hindutva supporters with the Islamic State. (PTI)

Mamata takes over finance portfolio, Amit Mitra chief adviser

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Tribals now 'partners' in India's growth, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Maha Sammelan', in Bhopal, Monday, November 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Channi faces flak from party leaders, Jakhar says 'compromised CM'

The remarks came after the Channi government on Tuesday accepted the resignation of advocate general A.P.S. Deol, yielding to the pressure mounted by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for replacing the state's AG. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->