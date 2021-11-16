Congress opponent challenges election of LS nominee Bheemrao

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday heard a petition that challenged the election of Zaheerabad MP Bheemrao Bhaswantha Rao Patil. His Congress opponent Madan Mohan Rao had filed the petition after losing by a margin of 6,000 votes in 2019. He urged the court to set aside the declaration given by the then returning officer. Rao submitted that Patil had suppressed information about criminal cases against him in his election affidavit.

On Monday, Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy heard the matter. On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel Konda Vivek Reddy brought to the notice of the court that a criminal petition had been filed against Patil in Jharkhand but he did not disclose the same in his affidavit. The court had also imposed a fine on Patil.

The counsel cited the Supreme Court order in the Public Interest Foundation Vs Union of India case, in which the apex court held that a candidate must disclose all criminal antecedents.

Supreme Court advocate Haren Raval, on behalf of Patil, argued that the election petition is not maintainable and he submitted that the fine cannot be taken as conviction. Moreover, they said that the case was filed against the firm, in which Patil was a partner.

The court adjourned the case to November22 for further hearing.