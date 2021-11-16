BJP, TRS men clash during Bandi’s visit to PPCs

Sanjay Kumar scheduled his visits to various paddy purchasing centres in undivided Nalgonda district on Monday and Tuesday to interact with paddy farmers on procurement of their produce. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed for sometime during the visit of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to the paddy purchasing centres (PPCs) in Nalgonda district on Monday. The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) activists tried to prevent the visit of the BJP chief, which led to clashes between the TRS and the BJP activists. A few activists pelted stones and eggs on the convoy of Sanjay resulting in damage to windshields of a few vehicles. The police resorted to lathi-charge to quell both the groups.

Sanjay Kumar scheduled his visits to various paddy purchasing centres in undivided Nalgonda district on Monday and Tuesday to interact with paddy farmers on procurement of their produce. Ahead of the BJP chief’s visit, TRS MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy too visited Arjala Bavi IKP centre. Speaking on the occasion, MLA dared the BJP president to get a statement done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to buy the entire paddy in the Yasangi season. He criticised the BJP leaders for misleading farmers and escaping from their responsibility. He assured that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would definitely rescue the paddy farmers.

Meanwhile, the TRS activists raised slogans “Bandi Sanjay go back”. They also displayed placards demanding that the Central government buy paddy from Telangana by withdrawing all restrictions. The BJP activists staged protests on the highway against hurdles created by the TRS activists. By pelting stones and eggs, both groups clashed at various places. Scores of BJP activists chased TRS workers in Miryalaguda, but the police brought the situation under control after resorting to lathi-charge.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Kumar said the state government had failed to purchase paddy. “Farmers are facing a grim situation at paddy purchasing centres,” he said. “Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao should change his “Gajani” attitude on paddy procurement,” he added.

The Chief Minister had already assured to purchase the entire paddy during the rainy season but ignored his responsibility, he alleged, adding that TRS activists pelted stones and eggs, while he was visiting PPCs. Sanjay visited Arjala Bavi, Miryalaguda and other centres and interacted with paddy farmers.