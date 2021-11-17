Nation Politics 16 Nov 2021 Etela’s one-up ...
Nation, Politics
Sriram Karri
Sriram Karri is the Resident Editor of Deccan Chronicle, based in Hyderabad. He is also the author of the MAN Asian Literary Prize long-listed novel 'Autobiography of a Mad Nation' and 'The Spiritual Supermarket'.

Etela’s one-upmanship irks TS BJP, honeymoon fades

Published Nov 17, 2021, 3:07 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2021, 6:42 am IST
Senior leaders are upset with Etela Rajender's statement that his victory margin would have been greater had he contested as an independent
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party workers felicitate Huzurabad BJP MLA-elect Etala Rajender at the party ofice in Hyderabad. (DC file image)
 Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party workers felicitate Huzurabad BJP MLA-elect Etala Rajender at the party ofice in Hyderabad. (DC file image)

Hyderabad: Etela Rajender’s honeymoon in the Bharatiya Janata Party seems to have ended in less than two weeks.

A poster boy on November 2, when the counting took place for the Huzurabad bypolls and results were announced, when BJP’s newfound hope triumphed against all odds and a belligerently orchestrated TRS campaign, the former health minister is finding himself quickly on the wrong side of his new party.

 

Senior leaders in the party are upset with the statement of Etela Rajender that his victory margin would have been greater had he contested as an independent.

“It is one thing for the election narrative to be that it was a face-off between Etela Rajender and his former boss, K. Chandrashekar Rao. But post his win, for him to try to rundown the contribution of the BJP shows his mean facet, one without gratitude. He, and even some of his family members, might have been in prison by now but for us,” said an angry BJP leader.

Another leader, who had worked for weeks in the constituency and played a key role in his joining the party, said, “in every speech, he tries to make it about himself. His one-upmanship is a reflection of the regional party culture. In his thanksgiving speech post the win, he had to be prompted to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah or party national president J. P. Nadda. He did not even proactively thank all leaders and cadres who worked tirelessly for his win.”

 

If statements like “I would have won with a bigger margin without the BJP, had I contested as an independent” irked party leaders, the claims of his followers that he would be the chief ministerial face of the party for the next elections, which surfaced and went viral on social media, but which Mr Rajender did not disown, has the saffron party, ebullient over the rise of the lotus, furious with the man who scripted the latest victory.

“When a party grows quickly because the public mood is swinging in its favour, like the BJP in Telangana, where the mood of anti-incumbency against the leaders of KCR is stridently galloping, and given the failure of the Congress to play an effective role in opposition, new leaders will join from other parties. We must consider it the newbie or trainee phase. They will soon learn the culture of the party,” said Raja Singh, the first MLA of the party in the current Assembly.

 

Raja Singh, the floor leader of the party since the 2018 as a sole member, refused to be drawn into a controversy by commenting on conjectures of Etela Rajender’s supporters that the newest MLA of the party would be replacing him. “It is going to be the decision of the party senior leadership,” he said.

Not only are Etala fans claiming that he would be made floor leader, but also is trying to create the optics that he would eventually be elevated to being the steward to lead the party in its electoral armageddon against the TRS in 2023 as the Chief Ministerial face.

 

“If Etela thinks that instead of trying to get acclamatised to the BJP culture and instead thrust his ideas on the party on such policy issues, especially with such amateurish and churlish attempts of foisting a narrative on social media, he is mistaken. Several senior leaders are already extremely angry with him,” said a senior party leader, and a former legislator, who has been with the party for a long time.

Not surprisingly, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi is enjoying the schadenfreude moment. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Krishank Manne, TRS leader, said, “It is not a surprise to anyone that it is happening. Etela Rajender has always been that kind of person, who never understands what adhering to a party’s collective and democratic process is concerned. He routinely cries foul, plays the victim card and tries to arm-twist the party organisation into submitting to his ambition of being the alpha male. The BJP will soon realise they have a big liability to deal with on their hands.”

 

The national party has its limitations about how it treats a major OBC leader, with a strong background of having struggled for the statehood movement, and represents the numerically powerful Mudiraj community but if Etela wanted to win hearts in the BJP after his win, he has surely gotten off to the worst possible starts.

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party, etala rajeder
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 17 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Minister Gautam Reddy said that in order to support hybrid working models as well as work from anywhere for extended periods, AP is providing co-working spaces closer to employee’s homes with facilities like uninterrupted power supply, high speed broadband connectivity through leased lines, dedicated workstations and clean spaces. (DC Image)

29 Work from Hometown centers being set up in AP

GHMC officials blame contractors for the unscientific and illegal setting up of speed-breakers. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Unscientific speed breakers posing threat to commuters

Kirtani Jathas recite shabad kirtans during Nagar Keertan in connection with prakash of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in city on Tuesday. (DC Image)

Sikhs devotees take out ‘Nagar Kirtan’

The residents say children and the elderly are frequently falling ill because of the presence of this dump yard. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Garbage dump in Uppal raises stink



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP govt spending public money to get crowds for PM's rallies: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file image)

Oppn slams Khurshid for remarks against Hindus

BJP on Thursday asked party president Sonia Gandhi to clarify whether she agrees with Mr Khurshid’s equating Hindutva supporters with the Islamic State. (PTI)

Mamata takes over finance portfolio, Amit Mitra chief adviser

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Tribals now 'partners' in India's growth, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Maha Sammelan', in Bhopal, Monday, November 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Channi faces flak from party leaders, Jakhar says 'compromised CM'

The remarks came after the Channi government on Tuesday accepted the resignation of advocate general A.P.S. Deol, yielding to the pressure mounted by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for replacing the state's AG. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->