Nation Politics 16 Nov 2019 Sonia Gandhi, Sharad ...
Nation, Politics

Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar to meet tomorrow over Maharashtra deadlock

ANI
Published Nov 16, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 9:19 am IST
Pawar ruled out the possibility of mid-term elections while asserting that process has begun to form govt in the state.
Amid discussions over formation of government in Maharashtra, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet on Sunday to discuss their next course of action. (Photo: File)
 Amid discussions over formation of government in Maharashtra, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet on Sunday to discuss their next course of action. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid discussions over formation of government in Maharashtra, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet on Sunday to discuss their next course of action.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Congress’ in-charge for Maharashtra, said on Friday that his party alone cannot take decisions and the two leaders will meet on Sunday.

 

“Congress alone can’t decide things. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Sonia Gandhi will sit together on November 17 and discuss the next course of action. They will decide how to solve this problem. Only after that, the other actions will follow,” Kharge told ANI.

He said once they both sit and discuss, only then will the political strategy be prepared. “That will be followed and implemented,” he said.

The Congress and the NCP, which fought the assembly polls together, and the Shiv Sena have prepared a draft common minimum programme (CMP), which will be discussed by senior leaders of three parties.

The three parties are having talks for the formation of the non-BJP government in the state where the President’s Rule was imposed earlier this week.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP, who had fought the polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

Sources said senior leaders of the party met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the developments in Maharashtra. They said the party will first talk to the NCP and was apparently in favour of “NCP-Congress plus Shiv Sena” option and not “NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena” option.

NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI in Mumbai that the next chief minister will only be from the Shiv Sena.

“Question is being asked continuously whether the Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena? Differences came up between the Shiv Sena and the BJP due to the Chief Minister’s post. So definitely the chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena, which has been insulted. It is our responsibility to maintain their self-respect,” Malik said.

The BJP, which had earlier declined to form the government, has said that no government can be formed without the party’s participation in the process.

Maharashtra’s BJP unit president Chandrakant Patil on Friday said that his party has the highest number in the assembly and that it will form the government in the state with the support of 119 MLAs.

“We have the highest number. With 119 MLAs we will form a BJP government in the state. Devendra Fadnavis has expressed this confidence before party leaders. We are committed to giving a stable government to the state,” Patil said at a press conference here.

NCP chief Pawar, who was in Nagpur, ruled out the possibility of mid-term elections in the state while asserting that the process has begun to form government in the state.

“The process for forming the government has begun. You don’t worry. We will form a government for five years. There is no question of mid-term elections. Had the people given a clear mandate, no such question would have come up,” he told reporters.

The Congress has to decide about the nature of its participation and support to the government. A section of the party had been against supporting a Sena-led government.

A joint delegation of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress leaders has sought time from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for a meeting on Saturday to discuss farmers’ issues.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, sonia gandhi, sharad pawar, ncp, congress, shiv sena
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was caught in a paper leak in class X examination. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy was caught in 10th class paper leak: TDP leader Nara Lokesh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the relationship with Pakistan remains “difficult” because it openly practices terrorism against India, and if Islamabad is serious to cooperate with New Delhi, it should hand over the Indians wanted for terrorist activities living in Pakistan. (Photo: File)

'Hand over wanted Indians living in Pakistan if...': S Jaishankar

The overall air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category for 4th consecutive day

Amid confusion over the latest verdict of the Supreme Court and threats by some women activists to worship at hilltop temple, the Sabarimala will open on Saturday for three-month pilgrimage season. (Photo: ANI)

Amid confusion, Sabarimala temple opens today with high security



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Police refute DMK charge on equipment purchase irregularities

Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Edappadi K Palaniswami: Rs 500 crore released for ‘Kudimaramathu’ schemes

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami receives a document from PWD secretary K. Manivasan at Secretariat, Chennai on Friday. (DC)

Why hasn’t the police booked K Chandrasekhar Rao, asks BJP

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Congress says Telangana govt must talk after RTC unions retreat

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Some people using tongue very loosely: Bengal Governor hits back at Mamata

Dhankhar visited Farakka on Friday morning to attend a programme. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham