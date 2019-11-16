Nation Politics 16 Nov 2019 Shiv Sena MPs to sit ...
Nation, Politics

Shiv Sena MPs to sit in opposition benches in Rajya Sabha

ANI
Published Nov 16, 2019, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 5:38 pm IST
Shiv Sena has three MPs in the upper house of parliament.
Sources said that Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai will now sit in the opposition benches during the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning Monday. (Photo: ANI)
 Sources said that Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai will now sit in the opposition benches during the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning Monday. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: With the Shiv Sena pulling out of BJP-led government at the Centre over differences in government formation in Maharashtra, the seating arrangement of party MPs in Rajya Sabha has been changed.

Sources said that Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai will now sit in the opposition benches during the Winter Session of Parliament, beginning Monday. Shiv Sena has three MPs in the upper house of parliament.

 

Rajya Sabha sources said that the sitting arrangement of Shiv Sena MPs has been changed and Raut and Desai will sit in the opposition benches now.

Shiv Sena and BJP have parted ways following differences over power-sharing in Maharashtra. The two had fought the assembly polls together and won a majority in the results announced last month.

Shiv Sena insisted that there had been an understanding between the two parties on having the chief minister for two-and-a-half-years each. The BJP, however, has said there has been no understanding on the issue.

The Shiv Sena is now engaged in parleys with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to form a non-BJP government in the state.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: shiv sena, rajya sabha, sanjay raut, anil desai, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The leaders had asserted the meeting was to be based on talks regarding agrarian crisis in Maharashtra and not to stake claim. (Photo: FIle)

Maharashtra: Cong-NCP-Sena meeting with Guv postponed

Parliament has already passed the Code on Wages and rules are being framed for its implementation. (Photo: File)

Centre plans to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister

The Supreme Court had, earlier this week, dismissed a batch of review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case on December 14, 2018. (Photo: ANI)

SC could have ordered CBI, JPC probe into Rafale deal: Ashok Gehlot

It comes days after relations between Shiv Sena and BJP worsened over government formation in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

Shiv Sena will not attend NDA meet ahead of Parliament session: Sanjay Raut



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SC could have ordered CBI, JPC probe into Rafale deal: Ashok Gehlot

The Supreme Court had, earlier this week, dismissed a batch of review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case on December 14, 2018. (Photo: ANI)

Congress to hold 'Bharat Bachao rally' at Ramlila Maidan on Nov 30

The Congress held a meeting of its general secretaries, chiefs of it frontal organisations', department heads, state unit chiefs and CLP leaders on Saturday. (Photo: File)

30-year-old woman's leg injured while trying to avoid AIADMK flagpole amputated

The left leg of a 30-year-old woman, who was injured after a truck hit her scooter while she was trying to avoid a falling flagpole of the AIADMK in Coimbatore, was amputated from the knee on Friday. (Photo: File)

In a first, 2 cases filed under IPC in J&K after abrogation of special status

Marking yet another procedural shift from the way things used to function before the scrapping of its special status came into effect last month, for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir the CBI lodged two cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday. (Photo: File)

Delhi: Manoj Tiwari slams Delhi CM over spike in air pollution

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham