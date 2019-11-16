Nation Politics 16 Nov 2019 O Panneerselvam laun ...
Nation, Politics

O Panneerselvam launches Meenakshi temple marriage hall in US

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR
Published Nov 16, 2019, 2:41 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 2:41 am IST
Mr. Panneerselvam was at the function conferred the title, 'Panbin Sigaram' on behalf of the Padmini Ranganathan Trust.
It's raining rewards and titles for Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on his official tour of the USA. The 'Meenakshi Temple Society' along with a few other Tamil organisations at Houston on Thursday honoured the Dy CM with the title, 'Panbin Sigaram' (Epitome of Civility) while the Metroplex Tamil Sangam conferred upon him the title of 'Veera-Tamizhan' (Brave Tamilian). Also, OPS worshipped at the temple, unveiled the plaque for the renovated marriage hall and made a speech that among other things, appealed to the elite gathering to invest in Tamil Nadu. The Fairland-Texas Mayor declared November 14 as 'OPS Day'.
 It's raining rewards and titles for Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on his official tour of the USA. The 'Meenakshi Temple Society' along with a few other Tamil organisations at Houston on Thursday honoured the Dy CM with the title, 'Panbin Sigaram' (Epitome of Civility) while the Metroplex Tamil Sangam conferred upon him the title of 'Veera-Tamizhan' (Brave Tamilian). Also, OPS worshipped at the temple, unveiled the plaque for the renovated marriage hall and made a speech that among other things, appealed to the elite gathering to invest in Tamil Nadu. The Fairland-Texas Mayor declared November 14 as 'OPS Day'.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. O. Panneerselvam has emphasised that faith in God and sincere prayers will elevate man to new heights.

Speaking at a function at Goddess Meenakshi Amman temple at Houston in USA on Friday, where he inaugurated a renovated marriage hall, Mr. Panneerselvam extensively quoted Tamil Nationalist poet Subrahmanya Bharathi extensively to his Tamil and other NRI audience at the temple premises on the virtues of prayer.

 

Stating that he was visiting the USA on an official tour to help attract more foreign direct investments to Tamil Nadu- he had also addressed a round table meeting in Washington DC on Thursday organised with American-Indian small and medium industries association office-bearers-, Mr. Panneerselvam said the noble objective was to add to Tamil Nadu's growth story with more investments and also ensure good returns to the investors who invest in Tamil Nadu.

Lauding the risks taken, pain undergone and sacrifices made by the Tamil Diaspora and other NRIs from the South who have travelled long from India to make a living in the US, Mr. Panneerselvam appreciated the hard work and resilience of the office-bearers of the Meenakshi temple Devasthanam who have "preserved our traditions in a foreign land."

Stating that Tamil was one of the most ancient languages in the world, Mr. Pannerselvam said it had a rich body of literary works, of which 'Tirukkural' was the 'crowning diamond'. Hence, 'Tirukkural' was being celebrated worldwide as a universal secular scripture, speaking of timeless values that appealed to entire humanity, going beyond caste and religious identities, he added.

Mr. Panneerselvam was at the function conferred the title, 'Panbin Sigaram' on behalf of the Padmini Ranganathan Trust.

...
Tags: meenakshi amman temple, o. panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Sabrimala temple

Sabarimala pilgrim season begins

The con man spun a tale that he had bought 50 sovereigns jewels from Malaysia to sell in the city and that he had managed to sell 30 sovereigns already.

Couple loses gold chain to conman in Chennai

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Just two seats for JD(S)?

The victim was a divorcee and J. Jayachandran allegedly used this opportunity, telling the victim he had separated from his wife.

Chennai: FB friend cons woman of Rs 1.5 lakh cash, jewellery



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Edappadi K Palaniswami: Rs 500 crore released for ‘Kudimaramathu’ schemes

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami receives a document from PWD secretary K. Manivasan at Secretariat, Chennai on Friday. (DC)

Why hasn’t the police booked K Chandrasekhar Rao, asks BJP

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Congress says Telangana govt must talk after RTC unions retreat

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Some people using tongue very loosely: Bengal Governor hits back at Mamata

Dhankhar visited Farakka on Friday morning to attend a programme. (Photo: PTI)

'BJP will form govt in Maharashtra with support of 119 MLAs'

On Thursday, the leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP had finalized the draft of the Common Minimum Programme and is now under consideration. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham