Nation Politics 16 Nov 2019 NCP chief Sharad Paw ...
Nation, Politics

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia Gandhi with CMP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published Nov 16, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Insiders claim that most of the contentious issues have been sorted out and final touches are being given to the CMP.
Sharad Pawar
 Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: The impasse over formation of government in Maharashtra seems to coming to an end. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also set to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the national capital with a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) on Sunday.

The Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena had agreed ‘in principle’ to form the government in the state after the pre-poll alliance of the BJP and the Shiv Sena broke up.

 

Insiders claim that most of the contentious issues have been sorted out and final touches are being given to the CMP.

Sunday’s meeting will put a stamp of approval of the Congress too and will pave way for staking claim to form the government with support letters of all the three parties.

Sources say that there is no difference of opinion amongst the three over the post of Chief Minister, which is ostensibly going to Shiv Sena.

As part of the understanding, the Congress will reportedly get the Speaker’s post while the Deputy Chief Minister will be a NCP legislator.

The division of portfolios is almost final with no major hitch coming during the talks. The only bone of contention was that Shiv Sena, a vocal ultra right party, would have to tone down and swear by ‘coalition dharma’ as agreed upon in the Common Minimum Programme.

On its part, the Sena has insisted that the Congress and the NCP will refrain from ‘minority appeasement’. The proposed government will majorly concentrate on governance and leave aside issues like Veer Savarkar or Nathuram Godse.  

The Shiv Sena had reached out to the Congress seeking its support. Responding to the call, the Congress sent a three member delegation to Mumbai to first speak with its pre-poll ally, the NCP. After meeting the NCP, Congress President’s aide Ahmed Patel, who was also the part of the delegation that had met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Following preliminary talks, all the three parties deputed members to work on the CMP so as to iron out the rough edges.

...
Tags: ncp chief sharad pawar, common minimum programme, sonia gandhi, shiv sena
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi with wife Rupanjali pays homage at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

CJI Ranjan Gogoi ensures name in history

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Why hasn’t the police booked K Chandrasekhar Rao, asks BJP

Telangana High Court

New plea in Telangana High Court urges quick end to strike

Students of various organisations protest at the Arts College on the Osmania University campus against the alleged harassment of an IIT-Madras student by a professor which resulted in her suicide. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Protest against suicide at IIT-Madras



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Some people using tongue very loosely: Bengal Governor hits back at Mamata

Dhankhar visited Farakka on Friday morning to attend a programme. (Photo: PTI)

'BJP will form govt in Maharashtra with support of 119 MLAs'

On Thursday, the leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP had finalized the draft of the Common Minimum Programme and is now under consideration. (PTI)

BJP to protest on Nov 16 to seek Rahul's apology on Rafale claims

The BJP leaders will hold protests outside All India Congress Committee office in Delhi and other Congress offices in other parts of the country demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Rafale. (Photo: File)

Pak building 'industry of terror', have to be held accountable: S Jaishankar

Jaishankar, who delivered the Ramnath Goenka memorial lecture in Delhi and later took part in a question-answer session, spoke on a wide range of issues including China, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP, abrogation of Article 370 and National Register of Citizens. (Photo: File)

Telangana BJP leader urges citizens, NRIs to support TSRTC

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC has been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of pay among other demands. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham