Jagan Reddy was caught in 10th class paper leak: TDP leader Nara Lokesh

ANI
Published Nov 16, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 9:56 am IST
He was answering a question on the YSRCP government’s recent decision to convert all government schools into English medium schools.
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was caught in a paper leak in class X examination. (Photo: File)
 TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was caught in a paper leak in class X examination. (Photo: File)

Nellore: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was caught in a paper leak in class X examination.

He was answering a question on the YSRCP government’s recent decision to convert all government schools into English medium schools.

 

"Do you know what Jagan Mohan Reddy had studied? They say that he studied some B.A or B.Com. Do you know whether he passed or not? He was caught in 10th class paper leak. Such people are preaching today," said Nara Lokesh.

"We had already told that there should be English medium education but the option should be given to parents to decide in which medium their ward will study," he said.

The Andhra Pradesh government on November 13 appointed IAS officer Vetri Selvi as the special officer for the project of introducing English as a medium of instruction in grades 1 to 12 from the academic year 2020-2021.

During a cabinet meeting, a decision was unanimously approved of converting all schools into English medium institutions. As of now, 34 per cent of government-run schools are running as English medium institutions in the state.

From the next academic year, students up to class 6 in government schools will be taught only in English. Gradually, grades above 6 will also be converted into English medium institutions.

In order to execute the project, the state government has decided to appoint Selvi as a special officer.

 

