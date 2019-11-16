Nation Politics 16 Nov 2019 Ahead of winter sess ...
Nation, Politics

Ahead of winter session, Lok Sabha Speaker to chair all-party meeting today

ANI
Published Nov 16, 2019, 11:31 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 11:58 am IST
The meeting will be held in the Parliament Library Building at 3.30 pm.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold a meeting on Saturday with the leaders of all parties in the House for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the winter session which is beginning from Monday. (Photo: File)
 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold a meeting on Saturday with the leaders of all parties in the House for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the winter session which is beginning from Monday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold a meeting on Saturday with the leaders of all parties in the House for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the winter session which is beginning from Monday.

The meeting will be held in the Parliament Library Building at 3.30 pm.

 

While the government is expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda during the meeting, the opposition parties are likely to raise the issues of their concern during the session which will continue till December 13.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will also convene an all-party meeting on November 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is expected to take forward its legislative agenda during the session including several bills.

Among the bills expected to be taken up is on regularising 1,728 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. A bill to penalise people who assault doctors on duty may also be brought in the session.

The government will also bring bills to replace two ordinances on -- corporate tax rate cuts and ban on e-cigarettes.

It will be the second session since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the office with a bigger majority for a second successive term.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: lok sabha, om birla, parliament, winter session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Shiv Sena alleged on Saturday that the BJP now exuding confidence of forming government in Maharashtra after backing off initially, makes its intention of horse-trading under the guise of President's rule evident. (Photo: File)

Sena blames BJP of horse-trading, says 'unethical ways won't suit Maha'

Irani, who was seen holding two swords on the stage, tried her best to match steps with the performers there. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Smriti Irani performs traditional 'Talwar Raas' holding swords

The petition stated that a pre-condition for obtaining the copy of the statement of the victim under section 164 CrPC, is that the charge-sheet has been filed and cognisance has been taken by the magistrate. (Photo: File)

SC stays Allahabad HC order passed on Swami Chinmayanand's plea

Gadkari was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in Pune. (Photo: File)

‘Our vision clear, not limited to forming government,’ says Gadkari



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manushi Chhillar set to make Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'

Manushi Chhillar.
 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sena blames BJP of horse-trading, says 'unethical ways won't suit Maha'

The Shiv Sena alleged on Saturday that the BJP now exuding confidence of forming government in Maharashtra after backing off initially, makes its intention of horse-trading under the guise of President's rule evident. (Photo: File)

‘Our vision clear, not limited to forming government,’ says Gadkari

Gadkari was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in Pune. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy was caught in 10th class paper leak: TDP leader Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was caught in a paper leak in class X examination. (Photo: File)

'Hand over wanted Indians living in Pakistan if...': S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the relationship with Pakistan remains “difficult” because it openly practices terrorism against India, and if Islamabad is serious to cooperate with New Delhi, it should hand over the Indians wanted for terrorist activities living in Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar to meet tomorrow over Maharashtra deadlock

Amid discussions over formation of government in Maharashtra, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet on Sunday to discuss their next course of action. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham