30-year-old woman's leg injured while trying to avoid AIADMK flagpole amputated

PTI
Published Nov 16, 2019, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 3:57 pm IST
She got hurt in both her legs, but due to severe injury, her left leg had to be amputated from the knee, hospital sources said.
The left leg of a 30-year-old woman, who was injured after a truck hit her scooter while she was trying to avoid a falling flagpole of the AIADMK in Coimbatore, was amputated from the knee on Friday.
 The left leg of a 30-year-old woman, who was injured after a truck hit her scooter while she was trying to avoid a falling flagpole of the AIADMK in Coimbatore, was amputated from the knee on Friday. (Photo: File)

Coimbatore: The left leg of a 30-year-old woman, who was injured after a truck hit her scooter while she was trying to avoid a falling flagpole of the AIADMK in Coimbatore, was amputated from the knee on Friday.

Rajeswari was on her way to work when the accident happened. She is admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital.

 



The accident has sparked a row with the opposition DMK raising the issue of installing flagpoles especially after a banner allegedly put by an AIADMK worker fell on a woman, Shubhasree, and she was run over by a truck in Chennai in September.

 

Tags: aiadmk, flagpole, accident, woman, injured
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore


