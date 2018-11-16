Nizam’s kin joins AAP; Arvind Kejriwal to visit Telangana

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be campaigning for AAP candidates in Telangana in first week of December, said the party on Thursday.

Burra Ramu Goud, AAP Telangana State convenor said, “Kejriwal will be campaigning in Telangana for the candidates but we are yet to get confirmation on the date of canvassing. It will be towards end of November or early December. Meanwhile we have other prominent leaders like Somnath Bharti, Alka Lamba, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh who will be campaigning from 21November”.

Raunaq Yar Khan, the great-grandson of the late Nizam has officially joined AAP on Thursday, during announcement of third list in Hyderabad.

AAP has given B-Forms to 47 candidates who are doctors, activists, engineers and professors. It issued the third list with 18 candidates on Thursday while it issued list of 15 and 16 candidates in first two lists respectively.