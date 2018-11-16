search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Nizam’s kin joins AAP; Arvind Kejriwal to visit Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 16, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2018, 1:40 am IST
AAP has given B-Forms to 47 candidates who are doctors, activists, engineers and professors.
Arvind Kejriwal
 Arvind Kejriwal

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be campaigning for AAP candidates in Telangana in first week of December, said the party on Thursday. 

Burra Ramu Goud, AAP Telangana State convenor said, “Kejriwal will be campaigning in Telangana for the candidates but we are yet to get confirmation on the date of canvassing. It will be towards end of November or early December. Meanwhile we have other prominent leaders like  Somnath Bharti, Alka Lamba, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh who will be campaigning from 21November”. 

 

Raunaq Yar Khan, the great-grandson of the late Nizam has officially joined AAP on Thursday, during announcement of third list in Hyderabad. 

AAP has given B-Forms to 47 candidates who are doctors, activists, engineers and professors. It issued the third list with 18 candidates on Thursday while it issued list of 15 and 16 candidates in first two lists respectively.

...
Tags: manish sisodia, arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tattoo artist's widow gets his skin removed and preserved to frame his art

The skin will be framed and hung in Chris’ tattoo studio (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Surgeons shocked to find nuts, bolts and jewellery inside woman's stomach

Authorities have been unsuccessful in tracking down the woman’s relatives (Photo: AFP)
 

Jawa re-enters India with 3 new motorcycles starting Rs 1.5 lakh

The motorcycles will be priced between Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.89 lakh. (Photo credit: ZigWheels.com)
 

Vitamin D supplements pointless for preventing heart disease, cancer, study finds

Vitamin D is naturally found in foods including milk, eggs and fatty fish, but many foods are now fortified with it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are 10 signs you could be a sex addict

Experts at the University of Minnesota found 1 in 10 men and 1 in 14 women suffer distress because they cannot control their sexual feelings. (Photo: AFP)
 

Children's Day special: cars under Rs 10 lakh that offer ISOFIX child seat anchors

Of late, safety has gained importance as a crucial feature for Indian car buyers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

4 MIM candidates file nominations

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Jagdish Reddy confirms he is joining Congress

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Khammam: High drama over Congress ticket denial

As soon as Krishna announced his decision on Thursday in Kothagudem, Kapu Sangham leaders went to his house along with Raghavender and Ramakrishna, sons of Vanama Venkateswara Rao, to appeal him not to contest, keeping caste interests in view.

Dejected TRS bigwigs to join Congress

Sonia Gandhi

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR Kalyanram campaign

Nandamuri Balakrishna
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham