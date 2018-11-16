N Chandrababu Naidu feared by opponents?

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is the common target for all political parties that are against the Mahakutami.

Soon after the alliance of the Telugu Desam and the Congress was announced, the Opposition parties have started to talk against the alliance describing it as an illegal one.

The leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), BJP and AIMIM have slammed the Congress over the alliance with Telugu Desam alleging that Chandrababu Naidu was against Telangana and now he wants to rule Telangana state sitting in Amaravati. Some of the leaders have also alleged that the Congress’s list of candidates had been finalised in Amaravati.

Soon after the Congress list was released, the BJP again alleged that the Congress’s list had the mark of Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media, BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said, “We are sure that the list of the Congress has been prepared by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. If the list has not been prepared by Chandrababu Naidu, then where is the need for TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to meet Mr Naidu at AP Bhavan in Delhi and why did AICC senior leader Ashok Gehlot meet Mr Naidu just a day before announcing the list of candidates?”

“We strongly believe that Ashok Gehlot had gone to submit the list of Congress candidates to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. This shows how Chandrababu Naidu has taken over the Congress in Telangana,” the spokesperson said.