KT Rama Rao’s open challenge: I will quit if I lose, will you?

Published Nov 16, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Says he is content, wishes for 15 yrs of KCR rule.
Hyderabad: Caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday offered to quit politics once and for all if the TRS lost the elections. Replying to a volley of questions posed by journalists at a Meet the Press organised by the Hyderabad Press Club, he asked if any of the Opposition leaders were prepared to accept his challenge of quitting politics if their parties lost the polls.

He said there were as many as seven surveys conducted by different media organisations on the poll prospects of the parties after the dissolution of the Assembly on September 6, and six of them had predicted an overwhelming mandate for the TRS.

 

Replying to a question with regard to speculation that he would be the next Chief Minister, Mr Rama Rao said, “I never had such a dream or wish. I am content with what I am today in politics and I do not aspire for anything more. I wish that Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao continues to shoulder the stewardship of the state for 15 more years and transform it with sustained growth.”

Explaining the circumstances that led him to join the Telangana movement during the byelection for Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, Mr Rama Rao said that he joined the movement for statehood after giving up a decent job and he did not even dream of becoming a minister one day.

Listing out the unique programmes launched by the TS government and its grand plans for shaping the future of the state, he said there were many reasons for people from all quarters backing the TRS government.

He said Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had won the confidence of all people cutting across communities and regions and his government offered politically and economically stable governance apart from peace, development and welfare, which is what people expect from a government.

He said that Hyderabad was becoming a safer city and had been repeatedly ranked as the best city in terms of quality of living and other categories as well by international agencies.

Replying to the query with regard to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu sharing the dais during the election campaign, he tried to pun on Mr Naidu name saying he was like the moon which only reflects light. He said that Mr Naidu had never contested independently and always joined hands with other parties.

