K Chandrasekhar Rao to begin campaign along with Opposition

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Nov 16, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Mr Rao on Thursday announced that his campaign for the upcoming elections would begin from November 19.
HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao will kick-start his election campaign from November 19. Mr Rao on Thursday announced that his campaign for the upcoming elections would begin from November 19.

Sources in the party disclosed that the TRS boss was waiting for the finalization of the candidates of Congress-led Mahakutami and he was of the opinion that the campaign would gain momentum only when the opponents in the fray also started their campaign.

 

Sources said though the Mahakutami released some of its candidates but most of them, particularly, the senior leaders have not yet filed their nominations.

Sources revealed that Mr Rao has made irrigation minister Harish Rao in charge of 20 constituencies, wherein the Congress candidates are in a strong position. Harish Rao now has to ensure the winning of the TRS candidates in 10 constituencies in the erstwhile Medak district besides Kodangal, Makthal, Alampur, Manakonduru and Husnabad segments

Political sources pointed out that the TRS boss had strategically involved Harish Rao to ensure the defeat of Congress working president A Revanth Reddy from Kodangal and also DK Aruna from Gadwal constituency.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, election campaign
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




