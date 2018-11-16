search on deccanchronicle.com
Jr NTR’s half-sister gets Kukatpally Desam ticket

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Nov 16, 2018, 12:11 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2018, 12:40 am IST
In the seat adjustments among the Mahakutami, the Kukatpally seat was allotted to the TD.
Hyderabad: In a strategic move, TD national president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has decided to bring Nandamuri Suhasini, the daughter of Nandamuri Harikrishna who died in a road accident, into politics, and to field her from the Kukatpally Assembly constituency.

In the seat adjustments among the Mahakutami, the Kukatpally seat was allotted to the TD. In the first list, the TD announced E. Peddireddy as its candidate from Kukatpally. Sources said Mr Naidu had at first thought of fielding actor Nandamuri Kalyanram, the son of Harikrishna, but he was not keen on politics and preferred to pursue his career in films. 

 

Ms Suhasini had shown no interest in politics but has agreed to contest from, and on Thursday went to Visakhapatnam to meet Mr Naidu and inform him of her decision. After the death of Nandamuri Harikrishna, the Nandamuri family have come together to support Mr Naidu, except for Daggubati Purandeswari, who is in the BJP and still a critic of Mr Naidu.

Tags: nandamuri suhasini, n. chandrababu naidu, kukatpally assembly constituency
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


