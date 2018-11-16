search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress didn't care about India's security when they ruled: Amit Shah

PTI
Published Nov 16, 2018, 5:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 16, 2018, 5:59 pm IST
Addressing a poll rally, Shah credited the Modi government with giving impetus to boosting the country's security.
Shah said difference between BJP and Congress is that if one wants to become PM or president of Congress, 'they have to take birth in Nehru-Gandhi family while in the BJP, one can rise to top based on abilities even after being born in poor family'. (Photo: File | AP)
 Shah said difference between BJP and Congress is that if one wants to become PM or president of Congress, 'they have to take birth in Nehru-Gandhi family while in the BJP, one can rise to top based on abilities even after being born in poor family'. (Photo: File | AP)

Sagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress did not care about the nation's security when it "ruled India for 70 years", adding securing the borders was a major achievement of the Modi-led government.

Addressing a poll rally, Shah credited the Modi government with giving impetus to boosting the country's security.

 

"When the Congress was in power and Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, Pakistani terrorists used to infiltrate, explode bombs and go back," he said.

"There was anger across the country after the 2016 Uri attack in which 18 Indian soldiers were killed. But this was not the regime of Mauni Baba (Manmohan Singh). Modi ji ordered our jawans to conduct surgical strikes and take revenge," Shah said.

"The Congress did not care about the country's security for 70 years when it was in power, but bothered only about their vote banks. For us, security is more precious than our own lives," he said.

Shah said the difference between the BJP and the Congress is that if one wants to become the prime minister or the president of the Congress, "they have to take birth in the Nehru-Gandhi family while in the BJP, one can rise to the top based on abilities even after being born in a poor family".

"An example of this is Narendra Modi, who was born in a tea seller's family but is now the prime minister. Shivraj Singh (Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan), who took birth in a poor family of farmers, is working from the last 15 years to develop Madhya Pradesh," he said.

"One does not need to have a family to work and go ahead in the BJP. What is needed is the ability and resolve to serve people," he said.

Shah sought to know who was the "senapati" (army chief) of the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh poll arena. There is only a Raja (Digvijay Singh), a maharaja (Jyotiraditya Scindia), and an industrialist (Kamal Nath) and the Congress is fighting polls on their strength," he said.

"Congress had left Madhya Pradesh as one of the most backward states but I can proudly say today that Shivraj Singh has made it into a developed state," he said.

"The 'Maharaja' (Scindia) asks what has Modi done for Madhya Pradesh, but does not know how much has the state changed. This is because he does not step out of his palace in Gwalior," Shah said.

"He (Scindia) does not know what benefits the poor farmers received. I want to ask the Congress president, what did he give Madhya Pradesh for 10 years when the UPA was in power at the Centre," Shah said.

The 13th Finance Commission under the UPA regime gave the state 1,34,190 crore, but the 14th Finance Commission, under the Modi government allocated it Rs 3,44,126 crore, the BJP chief said.

...
Tags: amit shah, national security, bharatiya janata party (bjp), congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Sagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple Watch Series 4 review: No longer just a smartwatch

The latest Apple Watch is what a wearable should be and more.
 

Boy trying to hide his brother's toy in his mouth ends up swallowing 14 magnets

Doctors found that these had perforated the linings and were leaking bile into the child’s stomach (Photo: AFP)
 

Toyota Yaris gets benefits of upto Rs 1 lakh to take on Honda City, Hyundai Verna

Toyota is also offering an additional 1 year warranty for free.
 

Bringing, Devdas, the mother of all unfulfilled love stories to the stage

Devdas, a novella by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, is probably one of the most famous love sagas in Indian Literature.
 

Beginner's guide to indoor plants

Beginner's guide to indoor plants. (All Photos: Judith de Graaff)
 

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS launched at Rs 84.7 lakh

It is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 245PS/500Nm that powers the C-Class C 300 d.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Veteran TD MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao to contest in 2019 elections

Rayapati Sambasiva Rao

4 MIM candidates file nominations

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Jagdish Reddy confirms he is joining Congress

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Khammam: High drama over Congress ticket denial

As soon as Krishna announced his decision on Thursday in Kothagudem, Kapu Sangham leaders went to his house along with Raghavender and Ramakrishna, sons of Vanama Venkateswara Rao, to appeal him not to contest, keeping caste interests in view.

Dejected TRS bigwigs to join Congress

Sonia Gandhi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham