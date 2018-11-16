search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Bodiga Sobha joins BJP, says K Chandrasekhar Rao cheated Dalits

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 16, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Ms Sobha was a sitting MLA of Chappagondi and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti has denied her a ticket for the upcoming polls.
Bodiga Sobha
 Bodiga Sobha

HYDERABAD: “Being an activist from Telangana state, I have failed to enter Pragathi Bhavan,” former Chappagondi MLA Bodiga Sobha said. Ms Sobha joined the BJP in the presence of party’s state president Dr K. Laxman on Thursday.

Ms Sobha was a sitting MLA of Chappagondi and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti has denied her a ticket for the upcoming polls. Speaking to the media at the BJP state headquarters, Ms Sobha said, “I have been in the Telangana movement. But, now I have waited for more than 70 days. I have met Kavitha, K.T. Rama Rao, KK and Vinod but I have failed to enter Pragathi Bhavan. The party has denied me a ticket with the efforts of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) relative and MP J. Santhosh Kumar.” 

 

“When Mr Rao was arrested for the Telangana movement, I have stood with him. They have informed me that I have achieved more than 90 per cent satisfaction in the constituency, but have also denied me a ticket. They said that the tickets will be provided based on the reports, but did not consider those same reports,” she said.

“The TRS should remember that they have cheated a Dalit belonging to the Madiga community. All the Dalits and the Madiga community should teach a lesson to TRS through their votes. I came here to work under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The people around the Chief Minister are calling our leaders and threatening them. I will win the elections contesting as a BJP candidate. Is Kavitha alone needed for Telangana? Santosh Rao has been involved in the reservations provided by Dr B.R. Ambedkar,” she added.

Dr Laxman said, “Mr Rao is anti-Dalits, he is suppressing them politically. KCR has cheated several communities. Almost all sections of Telangana society have been cheated by the TRS government. The people of Telangana are not ready to believe the family of KCR or the Congress. The list of Congress candidates is being finalized by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The Congress MLA will again continue to jump into TRS after the elections.”

...
Tags: bodiga sobha, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tattoo artist's widow gets his skin removed and preserved to frame his art

The skin will be framed and hung in Chris’ tattoo studio (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Surgeons shocked to find nuts, bolts and jewellery inside woman's stomach

Authorities have been unsuccessful in tracking down the woman’s relatives (Photo: AFP)
 

Jawa re-enters India with 3 new motorcycles starting Rs 1.5 lakh

The motorcycles will be priced between Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.89 lakh. (Photo credit: ZigWheels.com)
 

Vitamin D supplements pointless for preventing heart disease, cancer, study finds

Vitamin D is naturally found in foods including milk, eggs and fatty fish, but many foods are now fortified with it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are 10 signs you could be a sex addict

Experts at the University of Minnesota found 1 in 10 men and 1 in 14 women suffer distress because they cannot control their sexual feelings. (Photo: AFP)
 

Children's Day special: cars under Rs 10 lakh that offer ISOFIX child seat anchors

Of late, safety has gained importance as a crucial feature for Indian car buyers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Dejected TRS bigwigs to join Congress

Sonia Gandhi

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR Kalyanram campaign

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Peddireddy was keen on Kukatpally

N. Chandrababu Naidu

BJP slams Congress, calls Rahul Gandhi's temple visits 'fancy dress Hindutva'

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that 'temple hopping of Rahul Gandhi, the temporary janeu he adorns, the fancy dress Hindutva that he has taken to, are nothing but eyewash'. (Photo: ANI)

Will convince Tejaswini to contest from Ananth Kumar’s seat: R Ashok

The ashes of Ananth Kumar being immersed in Cauvery at Srirangapatna in Mandya on Wednesday. (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham