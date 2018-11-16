Bodiga Sobha joins BJP, says K Chandrasekhar Rao cheated Dalits

HYDERABAD: “Being an activist from Telangana state, I have failed to enter Pragathi Bhavan,” former Chappagondi MLA Bodiga Sobha said. Ms Sobha joined the BJP in the presence of party’s state president Dr K. Laxman on Thursday.

Ms Sobha was a sitting MLA of Chappagondi and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti has denied her a ticket for the upcoming polls. Speaking to the media at the BJP state headquarters, Ms Sobha said, “I have been in the Telangana movement. But, now I have waited for more than 70 days. I have met Kavitha, K.T. Rama Rao, KK and Vinod but I have failed to enter Pragathi Bhavan. The party has denied me a ticket with the efforts of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) relative and MP J. Santhosh Kumar.”

“When Mr Rao was arrested for the Telangana movement, I have stood with him. They have informed me that I have achieved more than 90 per cent satisfaction in the constituency, but have also denied me a ticket. They said that the tickets will be provided based on the reports, but did not consider those same reports,” she said.

“The TRS should remember that they have cheated a Dalit belonging to the Madiga community. All the Dalits and the Madiga community should teach a lesson to TRS through their votes. I came here to work under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The people around the Chief Minister are calling our leaders and threatening them. I will win the elections contesting as a BJP candidate. Is Kavitha alone needed for Telangana? Santosh Rao has been involved in the reservations provided by Dr B.R. Ambedkar,” she added.

Dr Laxman said, “Mr Rao is anti-Dalits, he is suppressing them politically. KCR has cheated several communities. Almost all sections of Telangana society have been cheated by the TRS government. The people of Telangana are not ready to believe the family of KCR or the Congress. The list of Congress candidates is being finalized by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The Congress MLA will again continue to jump into TRS after the elections.”