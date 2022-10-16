YSRC protest at Pawan Kalyan's Janavani in Vizag, programme postponed

Visakhapatnam: YSRC leaders and activists staged a protest on Sunday morning at the Janasena's Janavani programme at Port Kalavani Stadium, where Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan is receiving grievances on public services from people.

Meanwhile, Janavani programme has been postponed in the wake of protests, announced Pawan Kalyan. "The new date will be announced soon," he said while addressing the media at Visakhapatnam.

The police have reached the venue and arrested 100 Janasena activists.

The YSRC leaders took out the protest at the stadium by raising slogans of 'Go Back Go Back Pawan', in response to the Janasena leaders' alleged attack on the vehicles of YSRC workers and ministers at the airport yesterday.

The protest is being organised by the supporters of YSRC Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment in-charge Akramani Vijaya Nirmala and Visakhapatnam North incharge KK Raju.

YSRC Visakhapatnam North in-charge KK Raju speaks to media

Rumours are also rife on social media that the police are trying to arrest Pawan Kalyan, along with around 20 party workers who were detained late on Saturday night.

When contacted, Visakhapatnam city police spokesperson said, "The reports on arresting Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan are baseless. The police officials are discussing with Pawan Kalyan the arrangements for the Janavani programme."

The police have surrounded the Novotel hotel on Beach Road where Pawan Kalyan stayed. Janasena leaders Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, P.V.S.N, Dr Vishwakshen, Palavalasa Yashaswini, Panchkarla Sandeep and Gedela Chaitanya who were allegedly involved in the attacks on YSRC men and ministers were detained on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by the YSRC leaders.

In a statement, the police stated that they have identified those involved in the attack from CCTV footage and registered cases under Section 307 and various other sections.

When Minister Roja and other YSRC leaders arrived at the airport, a large number of Janasena workers abused them and pelted stones at them. The government property was also vandalised and police personnel were also injured, the police said.