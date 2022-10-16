  
Nation Politics 16 Oct 2022 YSRC protest at Pawa ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC protest at Pawan Kalyan's Janavani in Vizag, programme postponed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V.KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Oct 16, 2022, 10:39 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2022, 11:28 am IST
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (DC)
 Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (DC)

Visakhapatnam: YSRC leaders and activists staged a protest on Sunday morning at the Janasena's Janavani programme at Port Kalavani Stadium, where Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan is receiving grievances on public services from people.

Meanwhile, Janavani programme has been postponed in the wake of protests, announced Pawan Kalyan. "The new date will be announced soon," he said while addressing the media at Visakhapatnam.

The police have reached the venue and arrested 100 Janasena activists.

The YSRC leaders took out the protest at the stadium by raising slogans of 'Go Back Go Back Pawan', in response to  the Janasena leaders' alleged attack on the vehicles of YSRC workers and ministers at the airport yesterday.

The protest is being organised by the supporters of YSRC Visakhapatnam East Assembly segment in-charge Akramani Vijaya Nirmala and Visakhapatnam North incharge KK Raju.

YSRC Visakhapatnam North in-charge KK Raju speaks to media

Rumours are also rife on social media that the police are trying to arrest Pawan Kalyan, along with around 20 party workers who were detained late on Saturday night.

When contacted, Visakhapatnam city police spokesperson said, "The reports on arresting Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan are baseless. The police officials are discussing with Pawan Kalyan the arrangements for the Janavani programme."

The police have surrounded the Novotel hotel on Beach Road where Pawan Kalyan stayed. Janasena leaders Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, P.V.S.N, Dr Vishwakshen, Palavalasa Yashaswini, Panchkarla Sandeep and Gedela Chaitanya who were allegedly involved in the attacks on YSRC men and ministers were detained on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by the YSRC leaders.

In a statement, the police stated that they have identified those involved in the attack from CCTV footage and registered cases under Section 307 and various other sections.

When Minister Roja and other YSRC leaders arrived at the airport, a large number of Janasena workers abused them and pelted stones at them. The government property was also vandalised and police personnel were also injured, the police said.

...
Tags: jana sena chief k. pawan kalyan, andhra pradesh politics, ysrc janasena clash
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Related Stories

Clash of Opposition parties brings drama to Vizag

Latest From Nation

In a horrific accident on National Highway (206) in Hassan district, nine persons including four children were killed. (Photo by arrangement)

Nine killed in road accident in Hassan

YSRC leaders and ministers at the Visakha Garjana public meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. — DC Image/P. Narasimha Murthy

Citizens brave rain at Garjana for Vizag as executive capital

Kadapa police have on Saturday arrested a Rajasthan-based loan apps organiser who had more than ₹20 crore of turnover in mobile loan apps — Representational Image/DC

Rajasthan-based ₹20 crore app loans organiser arrested

With farmers changing their route, Kovvuru circle inspector A.N.S. Ravi Kumar tried to issue notices to Amaravati Joint Action Committee leaders. — DC File Image

Amaravati farmers change route through Gaman Bridge



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress accuses Rajgopal of Rs 22,000-crore deal with BJP for bypoll

A campaign poster of Congress being used for the Munugode Assembly elections (Image: DC)

Rahul says Karnataka BJP regime 'anti-SC-ST', alleges it is a 'commission' govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a sword that was presented in a temple, during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress slams RSS-BJP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Bommai to discuss cabinet expansion with BJP high command

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->