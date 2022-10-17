  
TRS to focus on BJP's unfulfilled promises to warn Munugode voters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 17, 2022, 12:46 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2022, 7:35 am IST
 TRS's working president KT Rama Rao (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The TRS has upped the ante ahead of the Munugode byelections by devising a new strategy to target the BJP — highlighting a series of "false promises" made by the party in recent times.

The TRS is mobilising people from the Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly constituencies, which the BJP had won, and the GHMC area where the party had won a large number of seats, to meet voters in Munugode and warn them about the 'fake promises'.

The BJP's promises of Rs 3,000 pension for the poor and unemployed ahead of the Dubbak bypoll in 2020 and Huzurabad in 2021, as well as the bike for bike, car for car, furniture for furniture damaged in the Hyderabad floods during the GHMC polls in 2020, would be at the top of the party’s agenda.

TRS ministers and MLAs from Medak, Siddipet, and Hyderabad districts who have been appointed as the party's election incharges in Munugode constituency are bringing groups of people from their districts to Munugode and organising interactive meetings with voters.

People from Dubbak, Huzurabad, and GHMC are carrying banners warning voters about the BJP's "false promises." The Telugu banners read, "People of Munugode, we were cheated, you don't get cheated."

Several banners read, "We trusted the BJP in Dubbak and Huzurabad and got cheated. The BJP did not provide the Rs 3,000 pension promised in the Dubbak and Huzurabad byelections. People of Munugode! Be wary of the BJP!"

TRS workers have pasted wall posters across Munugode constituency of promises made by BJP candidates in Dubbak and Huzurabad, M. Raghunandan Rao and Etala Rajender during bypolls, to “expose” how they failed to fulfil even a single promise after being elected as MLAs in 2020 and 2021.

The TRS is highlighting the BJP's promises made during the Dubbak bypoll, including Rs 3,000 pension to unemployed, Rs 3,000 pension for weavers and beedi workers, free fertilisers to farmers, free corporate hospital and corporate school, skill development centres for unemployed and women in every mandal, outer ring road for Dubbak, degree colleges for Mirdoddi and Chengunta, free gold 'thali bottu' to perform marriage of girls from poorer sections, new industries to create employment etc.

With regard to Huzurabad, the TRS is highlighting BJP's promises of development of all railway stations in the constituency, construction of bridges, Rs 3,000 pension to farmers under PM KISAN, Vidya Laxmi scheme to fund education of meritorious students from poorer section in India and abroad, effective implementation of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, among others.

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, dubbak, huzurabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


